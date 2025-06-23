When is '28 Years Later' coming to streaming? Here's our best guess

Released decades after the second movie, "28 Years Later" sees original "28 Days Later" director Danny Boyle reuniting with writer Alex Garland to deliver a thrilling third installment of the post-apocalyptic horror saga.

The first in a planned trilogy, "28 Years Later" whisks us away to a remote community of British survivors living on the island of Lindisfarne. There, we meet 12-year-old Spike (Alfie Williams), who lives with his father, Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and ailing mother, Isla (Jodie Comer).

In the film, Spike embarks on a mission onto the British mainland — which is still under quarantine and overrun by terrifying monsters infected with the Rage Virus — and this journey brings him up close with the horrors that lie beyond the comforts of his humble Northumbrian home.

It's a thrilling and frequently surprising watch, and has seriously impressed viewers to date (it's 89% on Rotten Tomatoes) and made a splash at the box office. Despite releasing just days ago at the time of writing, it's already raked in $60 million worldwide (via BoxOfficeMojo).

That's great news for the franchise, though it does mean we'll probably be waiting a little while for the as-yet-unconfirmed "28 Years Later" streaming date.

Nevertheless, if you're waiting to watch the movie from the comfort of your own home, here's my best guess at when "28 Years Later" might come to streaming services.

When can we expect '28 Years Later' streaming release?

Currently, the only way to watch "28 Years Later" is by seeing it on the big screen.

It recently opened in theaters on Friday, June 20, so we'll be waiting a while before it comes to streaming. And unless Sony Pictures' release strategy changes, it'll first arrive on premium video-on-demand (PVOD) storefronts.

At the time of writing, we don't have a confirmed "28 Years Later" streaming date, nor a PVOD digital release date, either. However, that won't prevent me from guessing when the post-apocalyptic sequel might come to streaming.

We know that Sony Pictures releases come to Netflix, so that's where "28 Years Later" will eventually make its streaming debut. And while we don't have an official date, I'd guess that "28 Years Later" will come to streaming services at some point this fall, likely September or October.

That's based on the average 3-4 month wait for Sony's movies to come to streaming. For example, "Venom: The Last Dance" came to Netflix on February 25, four months after its theatrical release in October 2024.

Similarly, "Kraven the Hunter" came to the streamer in March 2025, three months after its theatrical release, and we waited four months for "Saturday Night" to land on Netflix back in January.

Of course, this is still just a guess, but as soon as we get an official "28 Years Later" streaming date, we'll be sure to share it here, so keep checking back. And if you're looking for Netflix recommendations while you wait for "28 Years Later" to arrive, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Netflix movies you should be streaming right now.