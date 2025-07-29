Lululemon’s Summer Scores section is filled with secret styles under $50 — shop my favorite finds now

It's no secret that Lululemon gear can be a bit pricey — but if you're looking to snag some fitness styles for less, you're in luck. The retailer's Summer Scores event is still going strong with apparel and accessories starting from just $9.

From gym shorts and tank tops to hats and belt bags, there's no shortage of fabulous and affordable styles at Lululemon. In fact, you can grab the popular Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Canvas for just $29. And if you're in the market for a pair of Lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts, they're starting at just $34.

I'm a big fan of Lululemon myself, which is why I've decided to roundup a plethora of my favorite finds — and none of them will cost you a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to check out the best styles from the Lululemon Summer Scores event.

Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check any different color options available in your size for the best discounts.

Lululemon Find Under $50

Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Canvas: was $38 now $29 at lululemon (US) Keep all your essentials close by and secure with the help of this belt bag that includes several interior pockets and an outside zipper. Perfect for simply heading out of the house or your next big adventure, you can wear the bag around your waist or as a stylish crossbody bag.

Lululemon Classic Ball Cap: was $38 now $29 at lululemon (US) This Lululemon cap features the Lululemon logo front and center and comes in two different colors and sizes. It's made of a breathable twill fabric, an internal mesh band that wicks sweat and an adjustable back strap.

Lululemon Dual Pouch Wristlet: was $48 now $34 at lululemon (US) This cute wristlet keeps all your small items in place while you're on the move. It comes with two zippered pouches and will have you ready to go in the flick of a wrist.

Lululemon Soft Jersey Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $58 now $34 at lululemon (US) This is the ultimate soft tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight jersey material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric is also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Short 6": was $64 now $34 at lululemon (US) These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.

Lululemon EasySet Training Short-Sleeve Shirt Wash: was $78 now $44 at lululemon (US) This is the ultimate training tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric features no-stink zinc so you won't smell after your workout.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $49 at lululemon (US) You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.

Lululemon Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7": was $68 now $49 at lululemon (US) If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.