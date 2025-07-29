Lululemon’s Summer Scores section is filled with secret styles under $50 — shop my favorite finds now
The best affordable summer styles from Lululemon
It's no secret that Lululemon gear can be a bit pricey — but if you're looking to snag some fitness styles for less, you're in luck. The retailer's Summer Scores event is still going strong with apparel and accessories starting from just $9.
From gym shorts and tank tops to hats and belt bags, there's no shortage of fabulous and affordable styles at Lululemon. In fact, you can grab the popular Lululemon Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Canvas for just $29. And if you're in the market for a pair of Lululemon Align High-Rise Shorts, they're starting at just $34.
I'm a big fan of Lululemon myself, which is why I've decided to roundup a plethora of my favorite finds — and none of them will cost you a penny over $49.99. Keep scrolling to check out the best styles from the Lululemon Summer Scores event.
Remember, prices vary based on your choice of size and color, so check any different color options available in your size for the best discounts.
Quick Links
- shop Lululemon's Summer Scores from $9
- Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband: was $22 now $9
- Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Canvas: was $38 now $29
- Back to Life Sports Bottle: was $38 now $29
- Classic Ball Cap: was $38 now $29
- Dual Pouch Wristlet: was $48 now $34
- Align High-Rise Short 6": was $74 now $34
- Soft Jersey Short-Sleeve Shirt: was $58 now $34
- Align High-Rise Crop 23" Leggings: was $98 now $49
- Soft Jersey Tapered Pant: was $98 now $49
Lululemon Find Under $50
If you need something to keep your hair under control while you're working out, this Lululemon Ribbed Nulu Twist-Front Headband is a very stylish way to do so. It also wicks sweat and dries fast.
Keep all your essentials close by and secure with the help of this belt bag that includes several interior pockets and an outside zipper. Perfect for simply heading out of the house or your next big adventure, you can wear the bag around your waist or as a stylish crossbody bag.
With an easy-to-open and leak-proof lid, the Back to Life Sports Bottle ensures hassle-free hydration on the go. Its double-wall construction prevents condensation, while vacuum insulation keeps beverages ice-cold for longer. Plus, the powder-coated finish provides a reliable grip, even during intense workouts.
This Lululemon cap features the Lululemon logo front and center and comes in two different colors and sizes. It's made of a breathable twill fabric, an internal mesh band that wicks sweat and an adjustable back strap.
Providing light support for A-C cups, this Lululemon Racer Bra is suited for casual wear or light exercise. It's made of super-soft and stretchy Nulu fabric, and you can even flip it back to front to change the look of the straps.
This cute wristlet keeps all your small items in place while you're on the move. It comes with two zippered pouches and will have you ready to go in the flick of a wrist.
This is the ultimate soft tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight jersey material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric is also sweat-wicking and quick-drying.
These biker shorts are super cute and come in a variety of colors and lengths. This pair happens to be the 6-inch version and they feature stretchy, breathable material that's great for yoga class or just lounging at home.
This simple tank is perfect for your next workout. Designed for running and training, it features seams that are flat to reduce chafing and mesh construction for breathability.
This is the ultimate training tee you've been looking for. It's made with a lightweight material that feels cozy against the skin, yet looks stylish enough to wear for a night out. As an added bonus, this shirt's fabric features no-stink zinc so you won't smell after your workout.
This is one of the most stylish Lululemon sports bras, and I especially love the color options it comes in. It's designed for yogis and made with super-soft fabric, and has a flattering scoop neck cut.
These Lululemon shorts are designed for casual wear, are lightweight and stretchy as well as sweat-wicking. With a high-rise cut and 3.5-inch length, these look super cute with a cropped shirt or hoodie.
You can now pick up a pair of 23-inch Align leggings starting from just $49. Sizes are selling out fast, so act fast to get the ones you want. These are buttery soft, supportive and even have a hidden pocket to store small items.
If you're the kind of runner who always cuts that annoying liner out of your shorts, look no further. These linerless shorts from Lululemon are designed for running and training, in a lightweight fabric that moves with you. The 7-inch leg length and classic fit is comfortable on the move, and there's a cord waistband, allowing you to pull the shorts tight against your stomach to minimize movement.
These probably won’t be your go-to pants for intense workouts or long runs, but for going to a movie or attending family game night, they’re perfect. They’re made with a jersey fabric that’s soft on the inside, yet lightweight and breathable — the best of both worlds.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.