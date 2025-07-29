Hurry! The SimpliSafe Outdoor security camera 2 is on sale at Best Buy

The SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera 2 is one of the smartest security cameras you can buy. When paired with SimpliSafe's AI outdoor monitoring service ($50/month), we found it both useful and effective.

For a limited time, you can get the SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera 2 on sale for $169. That's $30 off and one of the best deals we've seen for this camera.

SimpliSafe Outdoor Camera Series 2: was $199 now $169 at Best Buy SimpliSafe's latest outdoor security camera comes with a wide 140-degree field of view so you can see people and objects like packages clearly from up to 15 feet away. Its 1080p resolution is crisp enough to zoom in and make out facial details for facial recognition.

When things get interesting is when you pair it with SimpliSafe's ActiveGuard Outdoor Protection. It then taps into a mix of AI and live agent monitoring to protect the outside of your home and deter crime before it happens. The system uses facial recognition to ignore familiar faces, but it acts like a security guard for new visitors.

Its three-layered AI system assesses threats and generates a descriptive text report on what it sees so that the SimpliSafe agent can remotely screen visitors to get their name and reason for visit. If the person shows aggression, the live agent relays that they're being recorded and can tell the person that police have been notified while unleashing a piercing 90-decibel siren and bright spotlight.