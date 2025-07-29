Huge back-to-school laptop sales at Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart — 15 deals I’d shop now with up to $400 off

Head back to school with one of the best laptops we’ve tested

15-inch M4 MacBook Air
Back-to-school season is approaching, and if it’s time for an upgrade, a ton of the best laptops we’ve tested are seeing price cuts across the web. Whether you’re on a strict budget or looking to splash out, I’ve found some amazing options.

For example, right now the MacBook Air 13” (M4/256GB) is on sale for $799 at Amazon. Not only is this our choice for the best laptop you can buy, it’s now on sale for $200 off, its lowest price ever. This one could sell out fast, so don’t hang around!

You can also get the Acer Aspire Go 15 on sale for $314 at Amazon ($35 off). We rank this one as the best value laptop, and it’s perfect for schoolwork thanks to its decent performance and productivity-friendly keyboard.

Keep scrolling to see all my favorite laptop deals. For more savings, see our Amazon promo codes and see the Adidas back-to-school deals I’d shop from $11.

Best sales now

HP 14" Laptop
HP 14" Laptop: was $249 now $170 at Walmart

Looking for an inexpensive work laptop? This laptop has a 14-inch display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. It's lightweight, too, weighing just 3.1 pounds. You'll easily be able to take it with you wherever you go.

Asus 15.6" Vivobook Go
Asus 15.6" Vivobook Go: was $229 now $179 at Amazon

The Asus Vivobook Go is a good choice if you want a cheap, portable Windows laptop. It features an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD. The 15.6-inch display FHD has a 60Hz refresh rate. It's also very portable, weighing 3.46 pounds and measuring 0.71 inches thick.

Lenovo IdeaPad 1
Lenovo IdeaPad 1: was $249 now $199 at Best Buy

If you just need something for basic productivity by day and watching YouTube by night, the IdeaPad 1 will do the job at a super low price. The Intel Celeron processor is enough for your basic typing and spreadsheet work, and multitasking is handled by 4GB of RAM. Plus, for the binge watching, the 15.6-inch HD display is decent.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Lenovo Chromebook Duet: was $334 now $309 at Amazon

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the best Chromebooks around, and with this price cut, it now presents more value than ever. Expect a sharp 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS display, commendable MediaTek Kompanio 838 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Mainly, this excels at all online tasks, and for most, that's exactly why it's a steal at this price.

Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop
Acer Aspire Go 15 Laptop: was $349 now $314 at Amazon

The Acer Aspire Go 15 made our list of the best laptops as the best value pick, and it's even better value now that it's on sale for a discount! You get a roomy 15.6-inch display, 10 hours of battery life and plenty of ports. We also like its comfortable keyboard, and its Intel Core i3 processor is enough to handle everyday tasks. The webcam and speakers aren't great, but that's not too bad for the price.

Asus Vivobook 16" Laptop
Asus Vivobook 16" Laptop: was $649 now $539 at Walmart

This Vivobook laptop from Asus is a bargain at this price. It offers a little more horsepower than your typical notebook at this price range, featuring a 16-inch 1920 x 1200 display, Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

MSI Thin 15.6" Gaming Laptop (RTX 4060)
MSI Thin 15.6" Gaming Laptop (RTX 4060): was $999 now $649 at Walmart

Don’t let that 0.9-inch thinness deceive you — the MSI Thin is powerful with AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS, RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of super fast DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD. Pair that with a 15-inch 1080p 144Hz display for fluid gaming and you’ve got a stellar system.

HP Omnibook 5
HP Omnibook 5: was $799 now $699 at Walmart

Get onboard with AI for less thanks to this HP Omnibook 5 deal, which brings the perks of Copilot+ with it. It sports a 16-inch 2K (1920 x 1200) touchscreen, along with an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Not bad for a laptop that can more than handle it's share of multitasking.

Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB)
Apple MacBook Air 13" (M4/256GB): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

Apple's M4 chipset powers this MacBook Air. It upgrades the camera from 1080p to 12MP with Center Stage support. The M4 chipset also supports dual external monitors, even when you have the laptop's lid open. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M4 CPU with a 10-core GPU, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M4 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop is irresistible thanks to its speedy performance, sharper camera and lower starting price.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC
Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 at Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x is the best Copilot+ PC we've seen, and it's thanks to its incredible specs under the hood. With a Snapdragon X Elite CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it will blast through multiple tasks at once. Better yet, it boasts a 14.5-inch 3K (2944 x 1840) OLED touchscreen display.

Acer Nitro V 15 w/ RTX 4060
Acer Nitro V 15 w/ RTX 4060: was $1,149 now $999 at Amazon

Despite its more budget appeal, we were impressed by what the Acer Nitro V 15 could manage when we tested it out, especially for entry-level gaming. This model comes with an RTX 4060 and an Intel Core i7 13620H CPU, along with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, and it's sure to handle many of those essential PC games. Oh, and its 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display is great for those competitive FPS titles.

Asus Zenbook S 14 Copilot+ PC
Asus Zenbook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,399 now $1,259 at Best Buy

This svelte PC packs enough style to make Mac fans jealous. Under the hood you'll find an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. We especially like the 14-inch 2880 x 1800 OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate.

HP Omen Transcend 14 (RTX 4060)
HP Omen Transcend 14 (RTX 4060): was $1,699 now $1,599 at Amazon

The HP Omen Transcend 14 delivers the goods thanks to its great gaming performance, classy design, vibrant OLED display and RGB-lit keyboard. While its battery life disappoints and it only has effective USB-C charging via one port, its strengths outweigh its deficiencies.

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4 Pro/512GB)
Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,785 at Amazon

If you're looking for raw horsepower, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip is for you. It offers blistering performance and will likely speed through most of your daily tasks without so much as a hiccup. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 Pro CPU, 24GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,799 @ Best Buy | $1,959 @ B&H

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 5070)
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 5070): was $2,399 now $2,049 at Best Buy

This is a well-specced edition of one of the best 14-inch gaming laptops you can buy. It features a 14-inch 3K 120Hz OLED display with an AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce 5070 Ti laptop GPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD to store all your favorite games.

