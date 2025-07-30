Forget sit-ups — according to a scientist, this is the best exercise for working your abs

When it comes to building a rock-solid core, some exercises are better than others. Strong abs can help you move with better posture, protect your spine from injury, and improve your athletic performance, but endless sit-ups and planks might not be the best way to get the results you’re hoping for, according to a scientist.

Dr Michael Israetel is a competitive bodybuilder with a doctorate in Sport Philosophy from East Tennessee State University. He’s also the co-founder of RP Strength — a company that provides science-backed fitness and nutrition advice.

According to a recent video, Dr Israetel has shared the best possible exercise for building your core, and it’s probably not one you’ve heard of.

What is the exercise?

The exercise is called the modified candlestick, and according to Dr Israetel, it’s pretty much perfect for targeting the muscles in your mid-section.

“The modified candlestick is a very interesting exercise,” Dr Israetel says, “it has you pulling your knees and feet up and then thrusting your hips off the bench, vertically into the air. That part can be done athletically and rapidly, because what we want is the descent.

"The eccentric controlled lowering phase, when you lower your legs back down, hips first, legs second, once you do that, that puts an unbelievable amount of stress onto your abs and a lengthened situation where they’re being pulled apart as they go down. When that occurs, tons of muscle growth is potentiated.”

It’s a challenging exercise, but there are different modifications to suit all levels. Put your best adjustable dumbbells to one side for this exercise, as all you’ll need is something solid you can grab behind you, or the back of a workout bench if you have one.

How to do the modified candlestick

As always, if you’re a complete beginner or you’re returning to exercise following an injury or pregnancy, it’s always a good idea to seek professional advice from a qualified trainer.

Beginner modified candlestick

If you are new to the modified candlestick exercise, it’s best to start with the beginner version of the move:

Start by lying on a workout bench or on the floor, with something solid and heavy behind you to hold onto with both hands. If you’re on a workout bench, hold the edge of the bench with both hands behind your head.

Engage your core, thinking about sucking your belly button into your spine.

Tuck both knees up to your chest, and then lift your hips off the floor.

Pause at the top of the movement, extending your legs to the ceiling, then slowly reverse, lowering your hips back down to the floor, before extending your legs out away from your body.

Intermediate modified candlestick

When you can do ten solid repetitions, you can progress the exercise to the intermediate version:

Again, start by lying on your back on a bench or the floor, holding something solid with both hands behind your head.

Straighten both legs, engage your core, and keeping both legs straight, lift them up off the bench, raising your hips off the floor so your feet reach towards the ceiling.

Slowly, and with control, lower your legs back down to the bench or floor, making your hips reach the bench first, before your legs lower back to your starting position.

This will be the level most people will work at and will be a challenge for your core. According to Dr Israetel, the most advanced version of this exercise, the candlestick, is only really suitable for elite gymnasts or some advanced gym-goers.

The Candlestick

That said, if you can do 15-20 reps of the intermediate modified candlestick exercise and want to progress, here’s how to try it:

Starting in the same position as the modified candlestick, extend both legs out away from your body.

Pull back on the bench using only your upper abs, and crunch your entire body up off the bench, keeping your hips and legs completely straight.

(Image credit: Getty/jacoblund)

What are the benefits?

Dr Israetel recommends starting with one set of the modified candlestick exercise, twice a week. If this feels easy, or your abs don’t feel sore, increase to two sets.

This exercise is challenging and multifaceted. When done with good form, it can help build deep core strength and stability. You’re working all of the muscles in your midsection in this move, especially in the second half of the exercise, as you lower your legs back down to the floor or bench.

Your abdominal muscles are working against gravity to control your legs. Plus, your abs are being loaded while they are stretched, which stimulates muscle growth and strength development.

Another benefit to this exercise is that it’s highly functional in the way it mimics daily activities, such as getting up from a lying position. Building a solid core is important for protecting your spine and avoiding injuries, as well as helping improve athletic performance.

Remember, this is an advanced exercise, so if you feel any pain or pulling in your lower back, stop and consult a personal trainer to ensure you’re moving with good form. If you’re a complete beginner, it’s a good idea to start with deadbugs, leg raises, and hollow holds before progressing to the modified candlestick.

