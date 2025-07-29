Huge Samsung tablet sale at Best Buy — 3 back to school deals I recommend from $599

When it comes to popularity, iPads win hands down. However, if you're deeply invested in the Android ecosystem — or you simply don't like iPads — a Samsung tablet is your best bet.

For a limited time, Best Buy has Samsung tablets on sale from $449. It's one of the biggest Samsung tablet sales I've seen with discounts on some of the best Samsung tablets we've tested. Below I've picked out some of my top deals in Best Buy's sale.

Best Samsung tablet deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: was $799 now $599 at Best Buy The Galaxy Tab S9 is great for watching movies and playing games. It features an 11-inch 2560 x 1600 AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. We also like that you can expand its storage capacity via its microSD/microSDXC card slots.