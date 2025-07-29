Huge Samsung tablet sale at Best Buy — 3 back to school deals I recommend from $599
It's the biggest Samsung tablet sale of the year
When it comes to popularity, iPads win hands down. However, if you're deeply invested in the Android ecosystem — or you simply don't like iPads — a Samsung tablet is your best bet.
For a limited time, Best Buy has Samsung tablets on sale from $449. It's one of the biggest Samsung tablet sales I've seen with discounts on some of the best Samsung tablets we've tested. Below I've picked out some of my top deals in Best Buy's sale.
Quick Links
- shop all Samsung tablets on sale from $449
- Galaxy Tab S10 FE+: was $649 now $599
- Galaxy Tab S9: was $799 now $599
- Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra: was $1,319 now $1,099
Best Samsung tablet deals
It's only recently released, but the fantastic Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is already $50 off! Not a bad price for a mid-range tablet that comes with an S Pen stylus, a splendid (and larger) 13.1-inch LCD panel, and a 15-hour battery life. This is great value for money!
The Galaxy Tab S9 is great for watching movies and playing games. It features an 11-inch 2560 x 1600 AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. We also like that you can expand its storage capacity via its microSD/microSDXC card slots.
Released in late 2024, the Tab S10 Ultra is as premium as Android tablets get, boasting a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display which has to be seen to be believed. It also features a MediaTek MT6989 chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.