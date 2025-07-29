No way! Amazon just slashed tons of Roku streaming devices to new lows in time for back to school

While most TVs these days are smart enough with loads of apps and services to dive into, they don't often have super simple and easy-to-navigate interfaces like Roku does. Plus, with the multitude of educational channels (that are totally free, by the way), Roku streaming devices make for the best back to school gear you can find.

Right now, you can get the Roku Ultra for $79 on Amazon. That's a 21% slashing, knocking the price down by $20 on one of my favorite streaming devices. And if that wasn't enough, there are tons of assorted Roku streaming sticks slashed to new lows on Amazon right now.

Roku Ultra 4K streaming player : was $99 now $79 at Amazon The Roku Ultra is a serious upgrade over your TV interface. It offers 4K visuals with the full suite of HDR certifications you'd want, including HDR10+, HDR10, and Dolby Vision. If you want some heightened audio support, the Ultra also has Dolby Atmos support, turning your home entertainment setup into the cinema you've dreamed of.

Although many of the best TVs these days might have some of the most powerful operating systems, Roku is a world of wonder all its own. It's one of my personal favorite TV interfaces, offering tons of free channels and features that make it stand out amongst the crowd.

The Roku Ultra is what I have in my bedroom. It's the perfect entertainment companion, allowing me to cast YouTube content or movies from my phone with ease. A neat feature I love on the Roku Ultra is Backdrops, a special screensaver function that lets you pick from tons of photos and art from around the world to liven up your TV screen.

I tested the Roku Ultra last year when the new model debuted. It offers many of the same features as its predecessor, but the new Roku Voice Remote Pro makes ads tons of versatility. Now you can customize a button to your choosing (I have it set to YouTube) and the remote even has its own backlights, which is a neat addition that many rival remotes are sorely lacking.

Of course, you'll have to contend with ads as Roku is no stranger to those in-your-face banners and videos on the home page, but it's not like other TV interfaces are any better. There's also 7 hidden Roku tips and tricks that can help you navigate the OS better and tailor the whole experience to your liking.

But if the Roku Ultra isn't quite your thing, there are several alternatives on sale across Amazon right now. The Roku Streaming Stick HD is $19 on Amazon right now and the Streaming Stick Plus is available for $29. Both launched in 2025, making these some of the first deals on our favorite new streaming sticks.