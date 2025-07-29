Huge Garmin sale with up to 40% off at Amazon — 11 deals I recommend buying now
These are the best Garmin deals in Amazon’s sale this week
One of the best Garmin watches will help you stay on top of your activity this summer, and right now Amazon is offering Garmin deals from $169. The sale even includes some of our top reviewed models!
For example, right now you can get the Garmin Forerunner 55 on sale for $169 at Amazon. We rank this as the best value Garmin watch and it’s even better with this $40 discount. (Just note that it sold for $20 less earlier this year.)
You can also get an impressive $319 off the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 (42mm), now on sale for $580 at Amazon.
Keep scrolling to see my favorite Garmin deals right now. Plus, check out our Amazon promo codes, and see the back-to-school laptop deals I’d buy with up to $400 off.
Quick Links
- shop all Garmin deals at Amazon
- Garmin HRM Pro Plus: was $129 now $119
- Garmin Venu Sq 2: was $249 now $149
- Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169
- Garmin Vivoactive 5: was $299 now $189
- Garmin Instinct E: was $299 now $249
- Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: was $449 now $299
- Garmin Approach S62: was $499 now $449
- Garmin Approach S70: was $649 now $549
- Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2): was $899 now $580
Best Garmin deals
This isn't a watch deal, but it’s a Garmin accessory worth investing in. The HRM-Pro Plus heart rate strap provides more accurate heart rate data than a watch can, works with Garmin devices and fitness apps, and even tracks steps and calories when you're not wearing a watch. With a year-long battery life and easy setup, it's a great buy, especially at this price.
The Garmin Venu Sq 2 offers 11-day battery life, 24/7 health tracking, 25+ sports apps, and smart notifications, keeping you connected on both Android and iOS.
This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy to read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist.
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a comprehensive fitness tracker that comes in at an affordable price. In our Garmin Vivoactive 5 review, we loved this device's gorgeous AMOLED display, access to multitude of sports apps and its advanced health stats like sleep and stress coaching.
This budget-friendly entry in the Garmin Instinct series just got even cheaper. This smartwatch has many of the features we like about the Garmin Instinct 3, including the same holistic sensors and sleep/recovery tools. It's made with a lightweight plastic bezel, and battery life lasts up to 16 days.
The rugged Instinct 2X Solar is built for adventure, with features like dual-band GPS tracking and a built-in flashlight helping you enjoy the great outdoors. It also has solar panels on the front to stretch the already impressive battery life even further in sunny conditions, and comes in a range of eye-catching colors.
In our Garmin Approach S62 review, we said this is the best golf watch an avid player can get. It's got accurate GPS measurements, great virtual caddy analysis and excellent battery life in GPS mode. It's pricy, so if you're a beginner the Garmin Approach S12 may be a better pick.
The Garmin Forerunner 965 packs a bright, beautiful OLED display, accurate heart rate and GPS tracking, and excellent integration with the Garmin Connect app. In our Garmin Forerunner 965 review, we said this is the ideal watch to get if you want a premium training watch with a large screen. However, there's no ECG sensor or support for wireless charging.
The Garmin Approach S70 is Garmin's flagship GPS-enabled smartwatch for golfers. In addition to all the tech found in the S62, the S70 boasts a higher-quality display, more modern looking hole maps with better detail, and a bevy of additional smart and fitness-tracking features.
The Garmin Epix Gen 2 offers impressive battery life for an AMOLED sports watch. Even with the always-on display, it lasts around 10 days on a single charge. My colleague Nick Harris-Fry ran a 2:27 marathon wearing it, and praised this watch for it's reliable tracking and training analysis.
This Garmin is on sale for a massive 45% discount. This model is a couple of years old now, but it still delivers nice features for boaters like accurate GPS and tide data. You also get heart rate, Pulse Ox, stress and enhanced sleep tracking, with a 1.4-inch always-on display and up to 28 days of battery life.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.