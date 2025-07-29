Huge Garmin sale with up to 40% off at Amazon — 11 deals I recommend buying now

One of the best Garmin watches will help you stay on top of your activity this summer, and right now Amazon is offering Garmin deals from $169. The sale even includes some of our top reviewed models!

For example, right now you can get the Garmin Forerunner 55 on sale for $169 at Amazon. We rank this as the best value Garmin watch and it’s even better with this $40 discount. (Just note that it sold for $20 less earlier this year.)

You can also get an impressive $319 off the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 (42mm), now on sale for $580 at Amazon.

Keep scrolling to see my favorite Garmin deals right now.

Best Garmin deals

Garmin HRM Pro Plus: was $129 now $119 at Amazon This isn't a watch deal, but it’s a Garmin accessory worth investing in. The HRM-Pro Plus heart rate strap provides more accurate heart rate data than a watch can, works with Garmin devices and fitness apps, and even tracks steps and calories when you're not wearing a watch. With a year-long battery life and easy setup, it's a great buy, especially at this price.

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199 now $169 at Amazon This is the Garmin to get if you're buying a running watch for the first time. It offers a bright screen, easy to read stats, and long battery life. You'll also have access to PacePro suggested workouts, which is like having a running coach on your wrist. In our Garmin Forerunner 55 review, we said this watch was like having an expert coach on your wrist.

Garmin Instinct E: was $299 now $249 at Amazon This budget-friendly entry in the Garmin Instinct series just got even cheaper. This smartwatch has many of the features we like about the Garmin Instinct 3, including the same holistic sensors and sleep/recovery tools. It's made with a lightweight plastic bezel, and battery life lasts up to 16 days.

Garmin Instinct 2X Solar: was $449 now $299 at Amazon The rugged Instinct 2X Solar is built for adventure, with features like dual-band GPS tracking and a built-in flashlight helping you enjoy the great outdoors. It also has solar panels on the front to stretch the already impressive battery life even further in sunny conditions, and comes in a range of eye-catching colors.

Garmin Forerunner 965: was $599 now $510 at Amazon The Garmin Forerunner 965 packs a bright, beautiful OLED display, accurate heart rate and GPS tracking, and excellent integration with the Garmin Connect app. In our Garmin Forerunner 965 review, we said this is the ideal watch to get if you want a premium training watch with a large screen. However, there's no ECG sensor or support for wireless charging.

Garmin Approach S70: was $649 now $549 at Amazon The Garmin Approach S70 is Garmin's flagship GPS-enabled smartwatch for golfers. In addition to all the tech found in the S62, the S70 boasts a higher-quality display, more modern looking hole maps with better detail, and a bevy of additional smart and fitness-tracking features.