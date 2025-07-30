People are using their wet laundry to beat the heat this summer — this easy hack will save energy, and keep your house cool

Was it this hot last summer...? It feels like we always end up asking ourselves the same question year after year, as we somehow forget how hot it really gets after months of cold weather.

But, even if you have air conditioning to cool you down, you can save yourself energy by finding hacks that will keep your house cool. Fortunately, I'm here to save you even more energy, because I've already found a great heatwave hack that you can start using today.

During the hot summer months, we do everything we can to avoid making it hotter. Like turning on the dryer as part of the day-to-day laundry process. Fortunately, with hot weather, you don't have to.

But, you're missing a trick if you're hanging all your laundry outside to dry. Tackle two problems at once and dry your laundry in front of your windows, and you'll find it also lowers the temperature inside your home almost instantly.

How it works

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

So, why should we be hanging our wet laundry in front of our windows? Well, U.K. energy firm, British Gas, call it improvised air conditioning: "Hanging a wet sheet in front of an open window cools the warm air as it enters your home, and is a great way to cool down your home without a fan".

And not only will it dry your clothes in the process, but by avoiding the use of a fan or air conditioning, you'll be saving yourself money, too.

This heatwave hack is most effective when drying sheets or towels as they offer a more blanket coverage across your windows, as opposed to clothing which will have gaps for hot air to enter. But, you can do either.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Hanging a wet sheet in front of an open window cools the warm air as it enters your home, and is a great way to cool down your home without a fan". British Gas

It's worth noting though that this heatwave hack will also increase the humidity in your home as the moisture from the laundry evaporates. So, if you've already got higher levels in your home, you might want to dry your laundry outside instead to lower energy use.

What you don't want to end up doing is running a dehumidifier in your home during a heatwave as it'll release extra unwanted heat. And then, you're working against yourself!

Other expert tips

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Save $50 Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo Fan: was $149 now $99 at Amazon The Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo is the fan of the summer. Not only is it portable both inside and out, but it comes with cutting-edge misting technology that will keep you cool in more ways than one. And right now, it's $50 off.

Hanging damp laundry isn't the only effective way to beat the heat this summer though.

I've been on a personal mission to find the best hacks for cooling down my house and one of the best I've found so far is the 'caveman method'.

Essentially, you want to treat your home like a cave by creating an environment that is both cool and dark. The way to do this is to keep your windows, doors, blinds and curtains shut when it's hot at outside.

Because, if it's hot outside, you're only inviting that air into your home when opening a door or window as there's no cold air to circulate.

You can, of course, opt for the sellout fan of the summer. But, why is it so popular? Well, instead of just blowing air around in your home, you can actually use the Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo's misting technology that creates a spa-like cooling effect.

And, if living in a cave or using Shark's latest fan hasn't worked for you, you can also use aluminum foil to beat the heat. All you need is some strong foil, tape and the energy to get outside and secure it round your windows.

So, don't suffer through the heatwave. There's plenty of options to keep cool this summer and all it takes is a few quick and easy steps.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News to get our up-to-date news, how-tos, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button.