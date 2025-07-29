This RTX 5060 gaming laptop is now $370 off at Best Buy — act fast!

You don’t have to wait for a big sales event to save money on a new gaming laptop. To that end, I just found a fantastic deal for an RTX 5060 notebook you might want to consider buying if you’re relatively new to the world of PC gaming.

Right now, the HP Victus 15 is on sale for $999 at Best Buy. This laptop typically sells for $1,369, which means you’re saving $370. With all that leftover money, you can certainly buy some of the best PC games to play on your new machine. Here’s why the HP Victus 15 is worth considering.

HP Victus 15: was $1,369 now $999 at Best Buy If you're looking for a relatively affordable RTX 5060 laptop, the HP Victus 15 could be the machine for you. This configuration has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 mobile GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It also has a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080p 144Hz ISP display and plenty of ports in an overall thin and light design.

This HP Victus 15 might not have the latest and greatest components, but this configuration is enough to let you comfortably play most games at 1080p resolution and medium settings.

The 15.6-inch display, with its 1920 x 1080 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate, is a good match for most games. Sure, it’s not an OLED panel, but everything should come across clearly and sharply. The promised 300 nits of brightness won’t blow you away, but it’ll be more than enough under most lighting conditions.

At 14 x 10 x 5 inches and 5 pounds, the HP Victus isn’t too big or bulky, which should make carrying it around fairly easy. And thanks to its nondescript design and tasty Mica Silver color, it won’t look out of place at a cafe. You’ll also find a decent number of ports, including one HDMI port, a pair of USB-A ports, a single USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Of course, it’s what’s on the inside that matters. This laptop packs a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage. Specs like this aren’t the best for 4K gaming at Ultra settings, but they’re plenty to play most games at medium settings and 1080p resolution. Given how the latter is the Victus’ max resolution, you don’t need to go beyond that, especially if you want to maintain a stable frame rate.

I haven’t personally tested this specific HP Victus 15, but as someone who reviews laptops for a living, I’d recommend it to anyone on a budget looking for an RTX 50-series laptop for PC gaming. I’m not sure how long this deal will last, so you might want to buy this Victus laptop now before the sale ends.

