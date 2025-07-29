Beat the heat with these 13 affordable cooling deals — shop savings from Shark, Dyson, Dreo and more

With a summer heatwave in full swing, staying cool is always the main priority. And if your current set up just isn't cutting it, don't sweat it! There's plenty of gadgets to help you beat the heat — and they're available at just about every price point.

From air conditioners and fans to ice pack and cooling blankets, Amazon has tons of items to help you stay cool for the rest of this sizzling summer. And to make things simpler, I've rounded up all the best deals from brands like Shark, Dyson, Dreo and more starting at just $14.

If you're looking for ways to beat the heat this summer, don't wait any longer — pick up one of these deals to help you stay cool this summer and beyond.

Best Amazon Cooling Deals

Allset Healthstore Reusable Cooling Gel Packs: was $17 now $14 at Amazon If you want to get cool quickly, this is the ultimate savior. Placing these cooling gel packs on your pulse points can be incredibly effective for lowering your body temperature. Combining this with a fan or cooling blanket can help you get a better night's sleep when it's hot out.

HandFan Misting Fan: was $23 now $19 at Amazon This portable fan has three power settings, a low breeze, medium and high. On top of this, you can turn the misting setting on at any point to take advantage of the small water tank attached to it. With a handle that folds to create a stand, this fan is perfect for a bedside table, on-the-go travel or just throughout your home. It’s rechargeable and comes with a USB-C cable. Despite its small size, it boasts an impressive battery life of up to 10 hours.

Bedsure Cooling Blanket: was $32 now $22 at Amazon Made from a super thin rayon derived from bamboo fabric, this blanket is cool to touch and moisture wicking. In fact, Bedsure claim it is 10 times more breathable and absorbent than cotton. It's the perfect layer to snuggle under without overheating.

JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan: was $33 now $27 at Amazon This rechargeable neck fan designed to blow cool air, comes with five powerful speeds. Simply press the power button repeatedly, to adjust to your needs. Designed to keep you cool in comfort,it’s ultra-lights and made of anti-greasy ABS and silicone. It’s also quiet enough to hear background noise, and its charge lasts up to 16 hours.

Dreo Smart Fan : was $79 now $67 at Amazon The Dreo Smart Fan might not look all that big, but it's very capable of pumping out a whole lot of cold air. It's quiet at the lowest level, but will keep you cool enough as the weather gets ever hotter. It connects to the Dreo smart app as well, so you can control it with your phone.

Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was $149 now $99 at Amazon The FlexBreeze HydroGo is reduced by 34% at Amazon right now. It dispenses water from a very fine misting mechanism which sits right at the center of the fan. And it's portable, which means you can bring it anywhere. It's available in additional colors but the silver features the deepest discount of $50.

Dreo Oscillating Fan : was $149 now $127 at Amazon This Dreo pedestal fan is a feature rich smart fan that runs ultra quiet at 20dB, while still delivering a powerful stream of air to cool rooms in no time at all. It features nine speeds and six modes, and has a built-in 12-hour timer. What's more, you can customize it via the Dreo app, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.

Frigidaire 6,000 BTU AC: was $249 now $189 at Amazon The dog days of summer are here and if you're still looking for an air conditioner, Amazon has this 6,000 BTU Frigidaire window AC on sale for $189. It's $60 off and perfect for a small- to mid-size room.

Midea U Window Air Conditioner: was $379 now $293 at Amazon The Midea U is very quiet and excellent at cooling down spaces. It is available in 8,000, 10,000, and 12,000 BTU sizes, and two of the models can also work as heat pumps, to keep your room warm in the winter.

Black + Decker Smart Portable Air Conditioner: was $449 now $399 at Amazon This air conditioning unit is also a fan and dehumidifier built into one versatile machine. It's portable and can be used in rooms up to 700 sq. ft. The smart air conditioner allows Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled using a mobile app. It also comes with a remote control.

GE Profile Clearview Air Conditioner: was $499 now $411 at Amazon The GE Profile Clearview Window air conditioner hangs mostly below your window, which allows more light in. On top of that, this model also uses inverter technology to cool your room, which is not only quieter, but more efficient than older-style air conditioners.