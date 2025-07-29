Beat the heat with these 13 affordable cooling deals — shop savings from Shark, Dyson, Dreo and more
Portable fans, smart air conditioners and ice packs from $14
With a summer heatwave in full swing, staying cool is always the main priority. And if your current set up just isn't cutting it, don't sweat it! There's plenty of gadgets to help you beat the heat — and they're available at just about every price point.
From air conditioners and fans to ice pack and cooling blankets, Amazon has tons of items to help you stay cool for the rest of this sizzling summer. And to make things simpler, I've rounded up all the best deals from brands like Shark, Dyson, Dreo and more starting at just $14.
If you're looking for ways to beat the heat this summer, don't wait any longer — pick up one of these deals to help you stay cool this summer and beyond.
Quick Links
- shop all Amazon deals
- Reusable Cooling Gel Packs: was $17 now $14
- HandFan Misting Fan: was $23 now $19
- Bedsure Cooling Blanket: was $32 now $22
- JISULIFE Portable Neck Fan: was $33 now $27
- Dreo Smart Fan: was $79 now $67
- Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo: was $149 now $99
- Dreo Oscillating Fan: was $149 now $127
- Govee 42" Smart Tower Fan 2 Max: was $179 now $129
- Frigidaire 6,000 BTU AC: was $249 now $189
- Midea U Window Air Conditioner: was $379 now $293
- Black + Decker Smart Portable Air Conditioner: was $449 now $399
- GE Profile Clearview Air Conditioner: was $499 now $411
- Dyson Purifier Cool TP4B Purifying Fan: was $459 now $424
Best Amazon Cooling Deals
If you want to get cool quickly, this is the ultimate savior. Placing these cooling gel packs on your pulse points can be incredibly effective for lowering your body temperature. Combining this with a fan or cooling blanket can help you get a better night's sleep when it's hot out.
This portable fan has three power settings, a low breeze, medium and high. On top of this, you can turn the misting setting on at any point to take advantage of the small water tank attached to it. With a handle that folds to create a stand, this fan is perfect for a bedside table, on-the-go travel or just throughout your home. It’s rechargeable and comes with a USB-C cable. Despite its small size, it boasts an impressive battery life of up to 10 hours.
Made from a super thin rayon derived from bamboo fabric, this blanket is cool to touch and moisture wicking. In fact, Bedsure claim it is 10 times more breathable and absorbent than cotton. It's the perfect layer to snuggle under without overheating.
This rechargeable neck fan designed to blow cool air, comes with five powerful speeds. Simply press the power button repeatedly, to adjust to your needs. Designed to keep you cool in comfort,it’s ultra-lights and made of anti-greasy ABS and silicone. It’s also quiet enough to hear background noise, and its charge lasts up to 16 hours.
The Dreo Smart Fan might not look all that big, but it's very capable of pumping out a whole lot of cold air. It's quiet at the lowest level, but will keep you cool enough as the weather gets ever hotter. It connects to the Dreo smart app as well, so you can control it with your phone.
The FlexBreeze HydroGo is reduced by 34% at Amazon right now. It dispenses water from a very fine misting mechanism which sits right at the center of the fan. And it's portable, which means you can bring it anywhere. It's available in additional colors but the silver features the deepest discount of $50.
This Dreo pedestal fan is a feature rich smart fan that runs ultra quiet at 20dB, while still delivering a powerful stream of air to cool rooms in no time at all. It features nine speeds and six modes, and has a built-in 12-hour timer. What's more, you can customize it via the Dreo app, and it’s compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant.
Our Editor was impressed this 42-inch smart fan helped him beat the heat. Simply control using your phone or your voice with a smart speaker, but there are also physical controls on the top. In the app, you can switch between its five included modes or create your own, turn oscillation on or off or adjust the angle the fan turns in and even change the color of its RGB night light.
The dog days of summer are here and if you're still looking for an air conditioner, Amazon has this 6,000 BTU Frigidaire window AC on sale for $189. It's $60 off and perfect for a small- to mid-size room.
The Midea U is very quiet and excellent at cooling down spaces. It is available in 8,000, 10,000, and 12,000 BTU sizes, and two of the models can also work as heat pumps, to keep your room warm in the winter.
This air conditioning unit is also a fan and dehumidifier built into one versatile machine. It's portable and can be used in rooms up to 700 sq. ft. The smart air conditioner allows Wi-Fi connectivity and can be controlled using a mobile app. It also comes with a remote control.
The GE Profile Clearview Window air conditioner hangs mostly below your window, which allows more light in. On top of that, this model also uses inverter technology to cool your room, which is not only quieter, but more efficient than older-style air conditioners.
This combination air purifier and cooling fan draws in dust and pollution to clean your air, while keeping your room cool. This powerful model offers useful features like backward air flow, night time settings, jet mode, and a deep clean cycle. It also provides real-time diagnostics about the quality of your air, and has a quiet operation.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.