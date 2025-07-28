Act fast! This SimpliSafe home security system is $83 off at Best Buy

When it comes to security systems, we're big fans of SimpliSafe. The systems are easy to setup and provide all-around protection for your home.

Right now, you can get the SimpliSafe 2-Camera Outdoor Home Security System for just $431 at Best Buy. That's $83 off and one of the best deals I've seen for this bundle. It includes a Base Station (brains of the system), keypad, two outdoor cameras, and five sensors to protect doors, windows, and cabinets.

SimpliSafe makes some of the best DIY home security systems we've tested. They offer several tiers of monitoring. In addition to having one of the louder sirens we tested (93 decibels), it's also stylish, and this bundle includes a keypad, which makes it easy to set up. We also like that this kit comes with more accessories than the typical bundle from competitors, including 5 sensors instead of the standard one or two.