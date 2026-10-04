AirPods Pro 3 just plummeted to $179 — $70 off Apple's best earbuds

It's hard to beat the Apple AirPods Pro 3. They have almost every feature you could want, including what Apple calls the "best in-ear noise cancellation" on the market. As someone who's used the AirPods Pro 3 for a couple of months (I finally upgraded from the AirPods Pro 2), I can say without question that they're the best in-ear headphones I've ever owned.

I paid full price for mine, and I couldn't be happier with the experience. But I would have liked to pay $179 for them, which is what they're currently selling for on Amazon. That's $70 off the regular price, which puts them at only $30 more than the new AirPods 5, but with more features and better sound quality.

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $179 at Amazon This is just a little more than the lowest price the AirPods Pro 3 have ever been offered at (they were $169 once), so now is a good time to pick up a pair. If listening to your music and podcasts with spatial audio, great sound quality and powerful noise cancellation appeals to you, jump over to Amazon and snag a set.

Price Check: $199 @ Best Buy

There's not much new to say about the AirPods Pro 3 that hasn't already been said by everyone on the internet. Our Fitness Managing Editor Jane McGuire wore them to every workout for a week, and she said that Apple "created a set of AirPods that stay put in my ears, no matter how much I skip, hop, or jump through my workout."

She's not easy on headphones as a marathon runner, so if they handle the jostling she puts them through, they can probably handle whatever kind of workout you intend to do.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And if you're not into exercising, our resident audiophile Tammy Rogers tried them purely based on the audio quality and said: "This is the best pair of AirPods that Apple has ever released, with massive and tangible upgrades to one of the best sets of buds from the last five years."

We gave them a 4.5 in our general AirPods Pro 3 review, and we don't hand out that score lightly. Seriously, they're just a good pair of earbuds at any price. At this price, though, they're as close to a no-brainer as you'll find.