Samsung Sale: Up to $120 Off Gear Smartwatches

Update Feb 8: The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch has dropped further in price and is now $199.99 via Amazon's on-page coupon. It's out of stock, but you can still order it at this low price.



It's no longer Samsung's flagship, but the Tizen-powered Gear S3 remains one of the best smartwatches you can buy.

Currently, Amazon has the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch on sale for $229. Normally priced at $350, that's $120 off its list price and just $2 shy of its all-time low.

The Gear S3 Frontier combines the look and feel of a classic timepiece with the functionality of a modern day smartwatch. It packs all the features you've come to expect from today's best fitness trackers like a built-in altimeter, barometer, heart-rate monitor, and GPS sensor. It's also waterproof and suitable for everything from cycling to rock climbing. However, keep in mind you won't want to use it for swimming, since it can only withstand being in 1.5 meters of water for up to 30 minutes.

The watch connects to your Android or iOS smartphone and can send notifications and messages right to your wrist. And despite its always-on display, its battery lasts for up to three days on a single charge — a feat no Apple Watch can match. We wish it supported more apps, but otherwise this is a solid pick for first-time smartwatch owners.

If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the Samsung Gear Sport Fitness Watch for $159.99 from BuyDig. That's $40 off its regular price. (The price shows $197.99, but the discount is applied during the final checkout page). The fitness-focused Sport offers the same core features as the S3, but boasts a noticeably smaller design. It's also water resistant up to 50 meters, which means it can be used to track your pool workouts.