13 Best Stealth Games to Play Now

Deus Ex: Human Revolution

Shout-outs to both the original Deus Ex and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, for setting the bar and raising it, respectively. But the latter couldn't have made the strides it did without Deus Ex: Human Revolution completely redefining the stealthy standards the original Deus Ex set. This game not only gives you social, sneaky and savage methods with which to tackle foes but also lends each of those three play styles a lot of depth.

You can shoot explosive beads out of your body and use laser rifles if you want to go full-frontal assault. You can turn invisible and hack computers if you want to be a stealth ninja, or you can simply talk your way into places and seduce people to get what you want. Every scenario in Human Revolution provides dozens of ways to implement the above three formulas, and it's great fun. The gorgeous gold-and-black color palette, cyberpunk backdrop and illuminati-flavored narrative are just icing on the cake. — Robert Carnevale

Credit: Square Enix