What to Watch Before The Punisher

If bloody revenge is your style...

Frank Castle: The Punisher. Darker than Daredevil and broodier than Batman, he's a scary and violent figure who's always straddled the line between hero and villain. Mr. Happiness himself is getting his own series, with Jon Bernthal reprising and expanding on his role from Daredevil Season 2. If you're looking to get in the mood for this new take, there's plenty of media out there for you to digest. These movies and shows are often gory, bleak, depressing and unsettling. But if you need a film festival to put you in the mood for what looks like a bloody crime saga, you can't really go wrong with this menu.Credit: Jessica Miglio/Netflix