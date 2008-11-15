Obama to Broadcast Himself via YouTube

The election of Barack Obama already signals a tide of firsts for the United States. One such tool from Web 2.0 that the President-elect intends to use is YouTube to help deliver the weekly Democratic address – which traditionally is broadcast by radio.
"The Obama team has written the playbook on how to use YouTube for political campaigns. Not only have they achieved impressive mass — uploading over 1800 videos that have been viewed over 110 million times total — but they’ve also used video to cultivate a sense of community amongst supporters," Steve Grove, head of news and politics at YouTube, said to the Washington Post. "Obama told us in a YouTube interview last year that he plans to have ’fireside chats’ on video, and we expect his administration will launch a White House YouTube channel very soon after taking office."
According to officials, the goal of utilizing the new tools of the Internet is to help put a face to the government, and to hopefully better connect to the nation’s citizens.
"This is just one of many ways that he will communicate directly with the American people and make the White House and the political process more transparent," spokeswoman Jen Psaki told the Post.
Obama clearly has his eyes on technology, no more evident than his intention to appoint the nation’s first White House Chief Technology Officer (which won’t be Google CEO Eric Schmidt). Obama even took things to consumer electronics with his iPhone application and in-game advertisements in the Burnout Paradise.
This has been the problem with "democracy" all along. Secret-ism. Go elect Obama! Put a face on that government! Make it "WE the people" once again! Enough of this silly oligarchy bullcrap. We need to stop referring to our government as a separate entity and start talking about "OUR government" once again. No more "the government." I want to feel as though my government is here for me, put the fear back in those leaders. I should not be fearing my government, or feel like I am here to serve it. The government is here to serve it's people.
Ask not what you can do for your government, but what your government can do for the people that give it it's power.
The government ASSUMES it's power today. Maybe Obama can make it once again so that it no longer assumes power, but that it has to ASK for it once again. The voting system works, but what doesn't work is the elderly folk sitting on top of Capitol Hill. You know I'm talking about. The guys taking soft money from oil companies, the guys who are actually controlling things. These guys need to be dethroned, they need to have a face. We need more things like Meet The Press, and C-Span. So far, so good. I'm loving our new next Pres.
Obama is lining himself up to be the biggest disapointment this country will ever experience. Considering he's become more popular then Christ himself in the eyes of his voting public, and poeple are expecting more out of this human being (yes, he's only human, and he puts his pants on one leg at a time like the rest of us) then any other person before him. They've already given him credit for thing's they expect him to do, but hasn't yet.
With that said, please don't be disappointed if he's only minimally more successful then Bush was. After all, Obama is going to find out what Bush has had to face for 8 years. It's easy to Promise the Entire World on a Silver Platter in a campaign, but to pull off everything obama's promising will be a downright miracle. Considering Obama could very likely be the second incarnation of Christ though, it's might happen !
In the meantime, Hope ! Change ! And Redecorating the White House !
This is a news about Obama, and for me, I can't blame him. His campaign seems to want to focus on the internet users primarily because of his very successful donation compaign on the internet.
For me. Good, I can watch it on Youtube. :p