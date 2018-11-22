Amazing Black Friday BT Superfast Broadband Deals: Get Free Activation and a Reward Card

Looking for a purchase with a guaranteed long term benefit this Black Friday? Then how about a year and a half of 'very' reasonably priced BT broadband, with free activation and a reward card worth at least £70 to boot?





If you sign up for 18 months of Superfast 1 (£29.99/month with 50Mb speed), Superfast 2 (£39,99/month, 67Mb), or the slower plain Broadband (£24.99/month, 10Mb) option, you’ll get a pre-paid Mastercard with £120, £140 and £70 respectively. It behaves like a chip and pin debit card, so you can spend your money wherever you like. Just make sure you claim it within three months of your broadband being set up, otherwise the offer expires.

All these packages also get free weekend UK landline phone calls, while the two Superfasts have no installation fee, costing an extra £9.99 for delivery of the router. The normal Broadband costs another £19.99 for both installation and delivery.

The deal lasts until midnight on Cyber Monday, so if you think you’re interested, browse the deals here, and make your mind up quickly!