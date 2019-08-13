At its regular sale price of $80, the Amazfit Bip is a great deal. Today, however, this smartwatch is just $69.99 at Amazon, making it an absolute steal. (Click on the on-page coupon and you'll see this price at the final checkout page). That's the second-best price we've seen for this smartwatch. (It briefly hit $55 on Black Friday).

Amazfit Bip Smartwatch: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

The Amazfit Bip is the best budget smartwatch you can get. It has built-in GPS, heart rate monitor, and multiple notifications. Click the on-page coupon to drop its price to $69.99 at checkout. View Deal

You'll be hard-pressed to find another fitness tracker that has a heart rate monitor, GPS, a color display, and smartphone notifications for this price. Yet, the Bip has all these features, which is why it's our favorite budget smartwatch. You can also get about 45 days of battery life out of the Bip, provided you turn off its smart features.



In our Amazfit Bip review, we liked its soft silicone band that fits both beefy and petite wrists superlatively. While its display isn't the highest resolution, it uses transflective technology, which makes it easier to read in bright sunlight.

Yes, there are some trade-offs: While you can view notifications, you can't respond to them on the watch. And although you can change the watch face and look up the weather, there's no app store, so don't expect Apple Watch-like functionality.



But, for this price, it's great for budding fitness enthusiasts.