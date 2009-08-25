Hackers Target People Searching "Jessica Biel"

Okay, so that might not be completely true, but McAfee has named the Powder Blue star the most dangerous celebrity to search for online. The security company posted the results of a similar study last year. At the time the company named Beyonce Knowles and Brad Pitt the most dangerous celebrities to search for if you didn’t want to end up with a virus.

While it doesn’t exactly take rocket science to figure out why attackers and spammers are targeting those who are downloading images of their favorite pop and rock stars like there’s no tomorrow, it seems more and more cybercriminals are cashing on the fact that fans of certain celebrities like to check up on their idols more often than others.

This year the most dangerous celeb to check out and download pictures of is Jessica Biel. While Beyonce has remained firmly in second place, Biel has replaced Pitt for number one. Brad Pitt can now be found in 10th place behind Ashley Tisdale, Megan Fox and Angelina Jolie (tied for number eight), Miley Cyrus, Gisele Bundchen, Jessica Simpson, Tom Brady and Jennifer Anniston.

McAfee cited the top reasons for googling Jessica Biel was her figure and her relationship with Justin Timberlake. Fans searching for “Jessica Biel” or “Jessica Biel downloads,” “Jessica Biel wallpaper,” “Jessica Biel screen savers,” “Jessica Biel photos” and “Jessica Biel videos” have a one in five chance of landing at a Web site that’s tested positive for online threats, such as spyware, adware, spam, phishing, viruses and other malware.

McAfee added that searching for Barack or Michelle Obama posed a lesser threat compared to others, ranking in at #34 and #39, respectively