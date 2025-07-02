Nord Security’s 2024 Impact Report shines a light on the company’s carbon footprint

Nord Security, the company behind one of the best VPNs, NordVPN, has revealed the full details of its carbon footprint in its 2024 Impact Report.

The company released 23,014 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (tCO2e) of greenhouse gas emissions in 2024. This is equivalent to around 0.3% of Coca-Cola’s emissions for the year (7.4 MtCO2e) or 0.006% of the UK’s total emissions (371 MtCO2e).

The report, now in its third year, also covered the company’s charitable work and its social initiatives, both in its home country of Lithuania and beyond.

Nord Security has a range of successful security and privacy products, including the highly rated NordVPN, the NordPass password manager, the NordLocker encrypted storage service, and the NordLayer business VPN.

This is the second year that Nord has calculated greenhouse gas emissions. The report now also covers indirect emissions from across the company's value chain, with 97% of its emissions coming from beyond the company's direct control.

Nord Security claims around 50% of its colocated servers use renewable energy, and the company is reportedly exploring options to increase the use of renewables in its server infrastructure.

Looking ahead, the company aims to identify opportunities to reduce emissions and improve decision-making on energy procurement and efficiency measures. Nord Security is also working with its suppliers on collaborative efforts to reduce its impact across its supply chains.

(Image credit: Nord Security)

In addition to this, 73% of Nord’s employees work in BREEAM-certified offices, which incorporate energy-saving measures, such as temperature control, time and motion-based lighting, time-adjusted ventilation modes, and recycling programmes.

Nord Security co-founder Eimantas Sabaliauskas said, “In this year’s Impact Report, we aim to show how we’ve helped individuals and businesses take back control of their digital lives... Combined with our community engagement and educational efforts, we are reaching nearly every aspect of our users’ digital lives. Because for us, cybersecurity isn’t about protecting a single area, it’s about safeguarding users at every step of their digital journey.”

How does Nord Security give back?

Nord also documented its charitable work in the report. In 2024, the company donated more than 2,600 accounts and 260 emergency VPNs to help vulnerable groups and individuals secure themselves, supporting human rights, freedom of speech, and inclusivity, as well as assisting organisations in Ukraine.

Alongside this, the company donated over €48,000 to NGOs helping volunteers in Ukraine, as well as raising money for nonprofits and NGOs supporting vulnerable children and the elderly in Lithuania. Previously, in 2023, the company donated €1.08m to help defend Ukraine’s airspace.

In the same year, Nord Security launched the NordStellar threat exposure management platform, added cybersecurity features to its Saily eSIM, and introduced the NordProtect identity-theft prevention feature for NordVPN. Looking to the future, Nord Security states that it is committed to continuous improvement, transparency, and the highest standards of sustainability.