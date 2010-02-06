FBI Wants ISPs to Keep Record of Sites You Visit

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reportedly pressing ISPs keep a record of all sites visited by customers for a period of two years. According to CNet, the FBI believes that taking this measure could help it in investigations of child pornography and other serious crimes.

Citing a bureau attorney said at a federal task force meeting on Thursday, CNet's Declan McCullagh reports that FBI Director Robert Mueller (pictured) supports storing Internet users' "origin and destination information." McCullagh goes on to say that Mueller has backed this kind of data retention at the hands of ISPs for as long as four years and in 2008, he asked Congress to enact a law making it mandatory.

At yesterday's meeting, Greg Motta, the chief of the FBI's digital evidence section, said the bureau was not asking that content data, such as the text of e-mail messages, be retained.

"The question at least for the bureau has been about non-content transactional data to be preserved: transmission records, non-content records...addressing, routing, signaling of the communication," Motta said. Director Mueller recognizes, he added "there's going to be a balance of what industry can bear...He recommends origin and destination information for non-content data."

Read the full story here.