Comcast Rebranding Services to 'XFINITY'

Comcast yesterday announced that the company would be making a few branding changes; namely changing the name of the company's technology platform and products to XFINITY. That means rebranding the company's products to XFINITY TV, XFINITY Voice and XFINITY Internet.

"XFINITY is the culmination of years of work to transition Comcast’s network and products to a platform that will now offer 100+ HD channels, 50 to 70 foreign-language channels, approaching 20,000+ VOD choices, incredibly fast Internet speeds (50 Mbps growing to 100+ Mbps) and thousands of TV shows and movies online for our customers to watch whenever and wherever they want," said David Watson, Executive Vice President of Operations.

So far, customer reaction to the change has been mixed. Comments on the blog post on Comcast's website range from, "I'd rather see you rebrand your infrastructure so I don't have to call you every six months," to "In my entire life, there was only one company that I would never do business with again, ever, forever. Now there are two: Comcast and XFINITY."

There's even a lone call to, "Bring back Conan," but there's little in the way of positive feedback.

However while most customers would see this as a "fresh start" or an effort to mask the fact that some customers have been less than happy with their service in the past, a Comcast employee assures them this is not the case. In response to one comment, Scott McNulty says, "We aren't changing the name in an effort to address any service issues we might have had in the past. The entire company has been working very hard to improve our customers' experiences. … we as a company are dedicated to taking care of our customers."

