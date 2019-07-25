LG TV Settings Guide: What to Enable, Disable and Tweak

Get to Know Your LG TV

Like the rest of tech, smart TVs just keep getting better as manufacturers update their products with better features, new functions and slicker interfaces. But new capabilities come with new questions, and on today's TVs, even a basic feature can be hard to figure out. With the home screen, app store and two separate settings menus, how are you supposed to keep it all straight?

Well, that's what we're here for. We've combed through the menus and tracked down the features that users wonder about on their LG smart TVs. Want to set up over-the-air channels on the TV? Disable the weird-looking soap opera effect? Use Bluetooth headphones or activate motion controls?

This guide offers simple answers to these questions for all 2018 LG models using webOS 4.0, and includes advanced features like ThinQ AI and Google Assistant.