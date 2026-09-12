Yes, LG smart TVs know more about you than you think — but so do other TV brands

LG — makers of some of the best TVs on the market — is facing scrutiny after an investigative report revealed potential privacy vulnerabilities associated with its smart TVs. Specifically, the investigation purports that LG is aware that its TV users are being tracked to the degree that they are, but that in most cases, the user doesn’t.

For LG TV-owners, these developments could be cause for concern. Despite the seemingly endless spool of user agreements that unfurls during the set-up process, the extent to which a TV can track a person’s actions (and where that data ends up) remains eerily inscrutable.

But while LG is taking its turn under the microscope, every other TV brand is conveniently side-stepping the latest round of scrutiny. In 2026, every smart TV on the market is gathering a ton of data about who we are, what we watch and how likely we are to buy stuff — and there’s currently no incentive for them to stop.

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What’s going on with LG smart TVs?

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Let’s start with some context. According to a recent investigation by YouTube channel Gamers Nexus, LG smart TVs continuously scan and gather information about devices connected to a user’s home Wi-Fi network.

The LG smart TV news gets even more concerning, though, as Gamers Nexus also discovered that select models record audio via microphones in the TV and remote control — even while the TV is disconnected from the internet. These audio files are transcribed, stored and can be sent to LG when the TV connects to the internet.

We’ve reached out to LG for more information on these matters, but based on comments provided to outlets like Ars Technica and Tom’s Hardware, the stated function of LG TVs’ network analyzation function is to recognize and enable compatible devices that can interface with the TV.

Select models record audio via microphones in the TV and remote control — even while the TV is disconnected from the internet.

Additionally, LG claims that its TVs’ always-on listening function is limited to situations in which this feature has been deliberately enabled by the user, either by via a button on the remote or when the TV detects the “wake” words (like “Hi, LG”). According to LG, transcribed text is locally processed and deleted — not stored.

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Like many tech brands that deal heavily in the gathering and mapping of user data, LG insists that its practices are above board. But critics (myself included) maintain that the process in which data is collected and catalogued is too opaque for most people to understand, and that allowing companies increasing access to our private lives introduces certain risks.

LG happens to be the brand catching the most flak right now, but it’s far from the only actor engaging in these dealings. In fact, I can’t think of a single TV-maker that isn’t.

LG is not alone

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The worldwide leader in OLED TVs isn’t the only brand whose smart TVs are built around data-collection. Nearly every major TV-maker in the world is getting in on the action and has been for years.

As TV-enjoyers, we awkwardly reap some of the benefits of this system. One of the biggest reasons why TVs have gotten better and cheaper is because brands are able to offset costs by collecting and selling user data.

But make no mistake: We are nowhere near the primary benefactors here. These companies study who we are and what we watch, map our habits and find ways to maximize that information.

In addition to LG, Hisense, Samsung, Sony and TCL have faced criticism for their use of Automatic Content Recognition (ACR), a built-in function that tracks what’s on screen, gathers screenshots and shares the data with the brand associated with the TV or its software. All of that on-screen information can then be used as a roadmap for trying to sell stuff back to the user.

Almost every smart TV on shelves right now is equipped with at least one microphone.

Almost every smart TV on shelves right now is equipped with at least one microphone. And, while there are ways to disable these mics, the amount of software entanglement that exists between voice-activated smart home devices, TVs and smartphones provides plenty of incentive for people to smash that “Agree” button at the bottom of a wall of complicated legalese without much of a thought.

The frenzied, capitalistic advent of AI-based TV features — many of which offer little tangible benefit but are nevertheless the centerpiece of a company’s marketing pitch — all but ensures that the relationship between us and our data is about to get even more opaque.

Smart TVs have made streaming more accessible and cheaper than ever, but along the way, there’s been a slow-creep of access granted to the companies we invite into our living rooms.

How to protect your smart TV privacy

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There’s no way around it: The best “Dumb” TVs don’t really exist, and if you’re buying a smart TV, there’s a certain amount of privacy you’ll have to give up in order to use it. There are, however, ways to nibble around the edges of the situation.

We recently published a guide on how to stop an LG TV from listening, but it wasn’t our first foray into the subject. We’ve also published a guide on how to turn off TV data collection for several popular brands including Samsung, Roku, and sets built around Google TV and Amazon Fire TV.

If you’re unclear whether or not your TV is tapping an on-board listening device, we’ve outlined instructions on how to disable a TV microphone. The exact manner in which these on-board microphones are used depends on the brand associated with the TV and/or its software, but I highly recommend familiarizing yourself with your own set’s functionality.

Until something powerful compels TV companies to disclose more information about their business practices, we — the viewers — need to take it upon ourselves to understand what’s at stake when it comes to our personal data and to draw our own lines in the sand for what we deem acceptable and unacceptable. LG is the latest brand at the center of controversy, but it surely won’t be the last.

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