How to turn on captions on your LG TV

Whether you're hard of hearing or just want a little more clarity when trying to make out quiet or mumbled dialogue, the closed-captioning setting can help. Turning on the captions, which are available for both broadcast and digital content, is quite simple.

1. Open caption controls. When viewing live TV, simply hit the Enter button to pull up the show information banner, along with two small icons in the upper-right corner of the screen. One of these icons is marked "CC," and lets you turn the captions on and off.

2. Turn on captions. Selecting this icon turns the captions on. You'll receive an on-screen notification that captions have been enabled.

3. Confirm that the captions are on. Captions show up immediately to accompany any content you may be watching on live TV.

Another way to turn on closed-captioning is to go to the Accessibility settings in the main Settings menu.

1. Open the Accessibility menu. In the main Settings menu, open the Accessibility controls. In addition to adjusting the captions, you can change the menu appearance for readability, turn on voice-guide narration and more.

2. Open Closed Caption Settings. In the Accessibility controls, you will find an option for captions, which will let you turn closed-captioning on and off as well as adjust the specifics of how caption text appears.