How to connect devices to your LG TV

Smart TVs let you enjoy a lot of content without having to connect any secondary devices, but a good home theater will still include devices such as a Blu-ray player, cable box and/or gaming console. Thankfully, it is easy to connect these devices to your TV.

1. Open the Inputs menu.From the home screen, open the Inputs menu, found in the upper-right corner of the home screen.

2. Select Input. Selecting the Input icon will display a list of connected media sources. If your device isn't listed here, make sure it is connected to the TV and that it's plugged in for its own power and turned on.

3. Autodetect. If everything is properly connected and turned on, the TV should automatically detect any external media device that's plugged in.