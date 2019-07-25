How to activate motion/gesture controls on your LG TV

LG smart TVs have an additional and intuitive method for interacting with on-screen menus and content: a motion-sensing Magic Remote and on-screen cursor. This lets you point the remote at the TV and wave it back and forth like a Nintendo Wii remote.

1. Re-register the Magic Remote. You should pair the remote with the television during the initial setup, but if you need to pair the remote again, it's as simple as pressing and holding the Back and Guide buttons.

2. Point and click. Once the remote is paired with the TV, you should see an on-screen cursor. Move the remote, and this cursor should follow.