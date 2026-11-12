The ultimate GTA 6 TV deal just dropped before Black Friday — snag this massive 98-inch TCL QLED TV for just $898

Black Friday deals are on the way — but I wouldn't wait on this one. Walmart's Black Friday Deals & More event is underway, and this 98-inch TV is one of the cheapest big-screen TV deals I've seen so far this year.

Right now the TCL 98-inch Q51BG 4K QLED TV is $898 at Walmart. With $600 off, this is its lowest price ever. It even undercuts the lowest prices for 98-inch TVs at Amazon and Best Buy! (They both currently offer a different 98-inch TV, the TCL Q65, for $1,299.)

TCL 98" 4K QLED TV: was $1,499 now $898 at Walmart Want a big-screen TV without having to pay a fortune? The 98-inch TCL Q-Series TV is on sale for an unprecedented price of $898. Powered by Google TV, it features up to a 144Hz refresh rate for low-latency console and PC gaming, Dolby Atmos audio, and support for all of the HDR formats like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and HLG. You'll be hard-pressed to find a 98-inch TV at this price.

If you want to wow your guests over the holidays — a 98-inch TV will do just that. This one from TCL is one of the cheapest deals I've seen so far for Black Friday and it's going to be a tough one to beat!

It's relatively affordable for a 98-inch model, so the picture quality won't be on the level of something like the LG C6 OLED. But you do get a 4K QLED panel that delivers over a billion colors, and bright and clear visuals according to TCL. It has a 144Hz refresh rate for super-smooth motion during gaming and sports, and support for the major TV formats like Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Atmos. This'll ensure your favorite shows and movies come out looking just as intended.

If that wasn't enough, Walmart offers a bunch of freebies — including free installation for your new TV. Plus, new and returning subscribers can get free Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness+ for three months, free Apple Music and Apple News+ for two months, and free Apple TV for one month.

This could be a very popular deal ahead of Black Friday, so don't miss your chance to grab it.