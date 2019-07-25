How to pair Bluetooth devices to your LG TV

A pair of Bluetooth headphones makes for a convenient way to enjoy shows and movies at full volume without bothering the people around you. If headphones aren't your thing, perhaps you'd like to connect a set of Bluetooth speakers. In any event, pairing your smart TV with a Bluetooth device is no more difficult than connecting wireless headphones with your smartphone.

1. Find the Bluetooth settings. Start in the Quick Settings menu, and go to the Sound Output option midway down the list of icons. In this menu, you will find several audio options, including Bluetooth.

2. Open the Bluetooth menu. With Bluetooth output selected, power on your Bluetooth device, and set it to Pairing Mode.

3. Pair your device. If your device is not yet paired, the TV will pull up the Bluetooth menu. It will automatically search for devices to pair to, and if your device is set to Pairing Mode, it should be detected automatically.

4. Select your device. Once your device is shown in the Paired Devices menu, select it to switch to your headphones or speakers as your primary audio output.

If you need to unpair a device from your TV, you can do that from the Bluetooth menu.

1. Select device. Simply select the device from the list of paired devices, and select the garbage-can icon next to the device name. This will unpair the device from the TV and remove it from the device list.

2. Confirm unpair. The TV will ask to confirm that you wish to unpair this device. Select Yes to complete the unpairing.