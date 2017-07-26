Amazon Exclusive: 15 Percent Off Select Netgear Devices

For a limited time, Amazon takes 15 percent off select Netgear products via coupon code "15NETGEAR". (The coupon is applied automatically when you click here).
The sale includes discounts on some of our favorite products like the Editors' Choice Arlo Go Security Camera and the Netgear Orbi.
Netgear SaleView Deal
Below are the discounted products:
- Netgear Orbi Home Wi-Fi System for $295.77 ($52 off): The Orbi is one of the fastest Wi-Fi routers we've tested. It's a snap to set up and offers more range and power than almost any other router.
- Netgear CM1000 DOCSIS 3.1 Ultra High Speed Cable Modem for $146.18 ($26 off):Tired of paying your cable company for your monthly modem rental? The Netgear CM1000 modem is a worthy investment in that it offers max downloads speeds of up to 1Gbps, while alleviating you of your monthly rental fee. It's compatible with Xfinity from Comcast, Cox, Mediacom Cable, and more.
- Netgear Arlo Go Mobile HD Security Camera for $365.49 ($64 off): The Editors' Choice Arlo Go is Netgear's first mobile IoT smart camera, designed to be installed wherever you have a good cellular network signal. It stores your videos to a microSD card and comes with free rolling seven-day cloud storage.
- Netgear Nighthawk S8000 Gaming & Streaming 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch for $67.99 ($12 off): The 8-port Nighthawk S8000 is a versatile network switch designed for gaming and 4K video streaming. It offers low latency, traffic and port prioritization, and quality of service management.
- Netgear WAC510 AC Wi-Fi Access Point for $83.29 ($14 off): This business access point features multi-user MIMO to achieve aggregate speeds of up to 1.2 Gbps. It comes with a lifetime limited warranty and 24/7 support.
- Netgear ReadyNAS 524X High Performance 10GbE 4-Bay NAS Diskless for $611.99 ($108 off): Designed for businesses, the ReadyNAS 524X offers up to 20 Gbps data access, powered by a server processor.