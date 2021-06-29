Sweden vs Ukraine live stream — how to watch Euro 2020 Round of 16 game for free

Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 time, date, channel The Sweden vs Ukraine Euro 2020 game starts today (Tuesday, June 29) at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT. In the U.S., it's available on ESPN. In the U.K., you can watch on BBC One or stream via BBC iPlayer. Full channel details below.

The Sweden vs Ukraine live stream is coming up soon, and it's the final game of the Euro 2020 Round of 16 stage.

Sweden have been one of the unexpected success stories of Euro 2020 so far, topping their group over the favorites Spain in impressive fashion. Ukraine, meanwhile, just squeezed through to the knockout stages, finishing third in Group C. Sweden will be expected to win this game but as this tournament has proven already, anything can happen over 90 minutes.

Thanks to a last-minute winner against Poland, Sweden managed to top Group E above Spain. They'll come into this match with plenty of confidence. RB Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg has already grabbed three goals at Euro 2020, and will be hoping to add to his tally here. Don't be surprised if Alexander Isak gets on the scoresheet either, he's been drawing plenty of comparisons to Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic already.

Ukraine might be viewed as fortunate to even be playing in the Round of 16, after just a single victory in the group stages, but they were unlucky not to come away with more — especially after a tenacious performance against the Netherlands. They'll do more than just make up the numbers in this match. After Switzerland stunned France with a penalty shootout victory, could another Euro 2020 upset be on the cards?

Sweden vs Ukraine kicks off today (Tuesday, June 29) at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT). You can watch the live stream anywhere in the world, for free.

Keep reading our guide to find out how, and don't forget to check our main How to watch Euro 2020 page for the full fixture list, TV schedule and more.

How to watch the Sweden vs Ukraine live stream for free

Every game in Euro 2020 is available on free-to-air television in the U.K., which has the added benefit of letting anyone watch for free, regardless of location. With one of the best VPN services, you can tune in to and enjoy free U.K. coverage from just bout anywhere.

With the Sweden vs Ukraine live stream, for instance, you can watch it for free on BBC One and BBC iPlayer online. However, you do need to have a valid TV licence.

How to watch the Sweden vs Ukraine live stream with a VPN

A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're currently in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're not at home.

We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on plenty of devices. Plus, you get a 30-day money-back guarantee, so it's completely risk-free.

Speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. Plus, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee.View Deal

How to watch the Sweden vs Ukraine live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

U.S. soccer fans can watch the Sweden vs Ukraine live stream on ESPN, so if you already get that channel as part of a cable package, you'll also be able to stream it through the ESPN website. Either way, the match starts at 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT.

Cord cutters do have other options though, including Sling TV. The Sling Orange package, which costs $35 per month, comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, Sling is also offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 which will cover the whole Euro 2020 tournament.

Another possibility is Fubo.TV; it's more expensive, at $65 per month, but you get 117+ channels here, including ESPN.

If you're usually based in the U.K. but you happen to be in the U.S. currently, you can watch the Sweden vs Ukraine live stream for free on BBC iPlayer by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN. Just remember that you will need to have a valid TV licence.

Sling TV offers two packages, both priced at $35/month. The Sling Orange plan comes with 30-plus channels and includes ESPN2. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.View Deal

If you love sports, check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, with ESPN2 among them. View Deal

How to watch the Sweden vs Ukraine live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The BBC and ITV are sharing the U.K. rights to Euro 2020's 51 games and the Sweden vs Ukraine live stream will be available to watch for free on BBC One or BBC iPlayer. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. BST, and you can tune in at 7:30 p.m. for pre-game commentary and analysis.

If that sounds enticing but you're not currently in the U.K., you can follow every Euro 2020 game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN — but you do need a valid U.K. TV licence.

How to watch the Sweden vs Ukraine live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, the Sweden vs Ukraine live stream will be shown on TSN (English) and on TVS Sports (French). If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $7.99 (CAD) a day or $19.99 per month. TVA Sports Direct, meanwhile, costs $19.99 per month.

Canadians who aren't in the country at the moment but who subscribe to TSN or TVA can still watch a Sweden vs Ukraine live stream on their usual services by using one of the best VPNs.

How to watch the Sweden vs Ukraine live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Optus Sport is the place to go for Euro 2020 games in Australia, which means Aussies can watch the Sweden vs Ukraine live stream via its mobile or tablet apps, as well as on Apple TV and Chromecast.

Don't forget that if you're not currently in Australia, you can use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

Want more on Euro 2020? Check out our full How to watch Euro 2020 hub, for fixtures, TV listings, group guides and more.