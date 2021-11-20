Packers vs Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL Week 11, odds and fantasy picks

The Packers vs Vikings live stream will see if Green Bay can continue their run with Rodgers under center, while Minnesota will try to pull to an even 500 record. This division rivalry writes it's latest chapter with this NFL live stream.

Packers vs Vikings channel, start time The Packers vs Vikings live stream is Sunday (Nov. 21).

• Time — 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT / 6:00 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free • Betting Odds — Packers -2, over/under is 49

The Packers (8-2) haven't lost a game with Aaron Rodgers under center since their week one loss to the Saints. Since then they have pushed through injuries, COVID cases and controversy to establish a share of the best record in the NFL. Their latest win was a 17-0 victory over the Seahawks last week at Lambeau field.

The Vikings (4-5) are coming off a solid 27-20 win over the Chargers, a game where they never trailed. Kirk Cousins threw for 294 yards and two touchdowns in the win on 25-of-37 passing to help him post a 109.5 passer rating. Cousins has put together a great season to this point throwing 18 touchdowns passes and just two interceptions.

In 25 career starts against the Vikings, Rodgers has posted a 108.5 passer rating, his highest against any NFC North opponent. The Vikings won their latest matchup with a 28-22 win last November. Dalvin Cook was the star of that game rushing for 163 yards on 30 carries.

How to watch Packers vs Vikings live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Packers vs Vikings live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Packers vs Vikings live streams in the US

In the US, Packers vs Vikings is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1:00 p.m. ET / 10:00 a.m. PT Sunday (Nov 21).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.

Sling TV If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV. For more details check out our guide on How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV.

Packers vs Vikings live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Packers vs Vikings.

Packers vs Vikings live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Packers vs Vikings on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Packers vs Vikings live stream starts at 6:00 p.m. GMT Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Packers vs Vikings live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Packers vs Vikings live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.

Packers vs Vikings fantasy picks and odds

Packers: Green Bay has had a number of guys this season step up in their offense, but they've been hard to trust consistently due to injuries. Wide receiver Davante Adams sat out practice Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury. Running back Aaron Jones, team's leading rusher suffered a mild MCL sprain and is expected to miss this game. A.J. Dillion scored two touchdowns taking over for Jones last week.

Vikings: Running back Dalvin Cook is enjoying another solid season and certainly had his way with the Packers team in their last meeting. Cook has been getting yards averaging 4.7 yards-per-carry over the last four games and averaging 105-yards-per-game, but has scored just twice. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson is coming off a huge game against the Chargers, where he caught nine passes for 143 yards, but had his three-game touchdown streak snapped.

The Packers are 2-point favorites against the Vikings. The over/under is 49.