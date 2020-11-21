Packers vs Colts live stream: How to watch NFL week 11 game online

Packers vs Colts channel, start time The Packers vs Colts live stream begins at 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, November 22 on FOX.

It's anyone's guess how the Packers vs Colts live stream will turn out. In the leadup to the game, some oddsmakers were slightly favoring Green Bay by 1.5 points, while others gave the same nod to Indianapolis.

The bottom line for this NFL live stream: These are two solid teams that have been playing very good football lately. At 7-2, the visiting Packers lead the AFC North by two games, while the 6-3 Colts lead the AFC South.

Roughly speaking, this Packers-Colts match is a battle of offense vs defense. Green Bay's Adam Rodgers is a touchdown machine, with 26 TD passes--the second-highest count in the NFL.

And he's tossed a mere three interceptions. Rodgers was in top form in Green Bay's 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, in which he threw 325 yards and two touchdowns.

The Colts may get a boost from playing at home in Lucas Oil Stadium with a limited contingent of fans to cheer them on. The Colts are 3-1 at home this season. But the Packers do well as a visiting team: They are 4-1 on the road.

How to watch Packers vs Colts live stream with a VPN

If for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get FOX where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the Packers vs Colts live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and IPVanish's low pricing is shocking.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

Packers vs Colts live streams in the US

In the US, Packers vs Colts is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET/ 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday, November 22.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone).

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates and ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: Packers vs Colts is one of the games that DirecTV subscribers can watch via NFL Sunday Ticket (provided that you're not living in the market of either team). Sunday Ticket streams live games in their entirety to televisions, computers, Android and iOS devices, and game consoles.

You can also get NFL Sunday Ticket as a stand-alone service — but only if you live in an area that doesn't get DirecTV service.

Packers vs Colts live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Packers vs Colts.

Packers vs Colts live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can't watch Packers vs Colts. Sky Sports NFL and Sky Sports Main Event are the standard channels for watching NFL games in the U.K. Sky Sports features more than 100 live games this season.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Packers vs Colts live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Packers vs Colts live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.