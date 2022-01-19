Outlander season 6 trailer brings war to Claire and Jamie’s home

The first full-length Outlander season 6 trailer is here to end the nightmare that is Droughtlander. The time-traveling drama is returning on Starz after nearly two long years to continue the romantic, action-packed tale of Claire and Jamie Fraser.

The trailer previews the foreign and domestic threats that the couple will face in season 6. Claire (Caitríona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) are fighting to protect their family and home in the mountains of North Carolina, but the beginnings of the Revolutionary War arrive on their doorstep in the form of Redcoats.

"It's starting," a somber Claire says in the trailer. "If only they knew what was coming."

Meanwhile, Jamie is torn between conflicting identities: rebel vs. loyalist, an agent for the Crown vs. enemy of the king. How long can he keep up opposing roles?

And unlike past conflicts, this is one that Claire doesn't want to stop. Neither does her daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and Brianna's husband Roger (Richard Rankin). If the Revolution does not succeed, the world that they came from would cease to exist.

At one point in the trailer, Claire cries, "I don't belong here!" but she's there because of her overwhelming love for Jamie. But nothing can or will ever come between them — they're the ultimate ride or die relationship.

The coming war isn't the only problem they must face, however. As Starz's official synopsis notes, there is "increasing strife and conflict in the community within their care." The trailer hints at conflict with the local Native American tribes as well as Scottish settlers.

Outlander season 6 also features John Bell as Young Ian Murray, César Domboy as Fergus Fraser, Lauren Lyle as Marsali Fraser, Caitlin O'Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss, Mark Lewis Jones as Thomas Christie, Jessica Reynolds as Malva Christie and Alexander Vlahos as Allan Christie.

The season 6 premiere, one of our most anticipated TV shows in 2022, is set for March 6 on Starz.