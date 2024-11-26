'From' season 4: Everything we know so far

“From” fans, it seems like we’re not escaping the mystery just yet. That’s right, MGM Plus has confirmed that “From” will return for season 4 . With season 3 leaving us with more questions than answers (as always), we’re all desperate to uncover the truth about the town, the creatures, and the residents still fighting to survive.

Need a quick refresher? “From” is a gripping dark thriller that traps its characters in a nightmarish small town with no way out. As night falls, sinister, human-like creatures emerge, ruthlessly hunting anyone who happens to be trapped outside. With its unsettling atmosphere and shocking twists, “From” has cemented itself as a must-watch for horror lovers since its debut in 2022.

During its explosive season 3 finale, “From” secured its spot as the #3 most talked-about show online and claimed the #1 position as the most-watched TV show on MGM Plus and Epix. It also has an impressive 96% score on Rotten Tomatoes and every season has maintained a rare streak of over 90% approval. Clearly, “From” stands out as one of the most consistently praised shows in recent years, which is why it became my favorite dark thriller on TV.

So, with season 3 leaving us with cliffhangers galore and fan theories running wild, it’s time to dive into what’s next. Here’s everything we know about “From” season 4, including a potential release date, cast updates, plot details and more.

For now, all we know is that production on the new 10-episode season of “From” begins in 2025, and the first episode won’t drop until 2026. Deadline confirmed this release year when reporting the show’s renewal. However, a specific premiere date has yet to be announced.

Based on the show’s previous release pattern — season 2 arrived 14 months after season 1, and season 3 followed 17 months later — we can likely expect a similar timeline for the next installment. This indicates a potential release window for “From” season 4 in spring 2026.

'From' season 4 cast

(Image credit: Chris Reardon/MGM+)

Spoilers ahead for "From" season 3.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For “From” season 4, it’s safe to expect that Harold Perrineau will return as Boyd, the show’s central character. He'll again lead the charge in the town’s desperate fight for survival. Alongside Boyd, fans can also look forward to the likely return of key characters like Tabitha (Catalina Sandino Moreno), Julie (Hannah Cheramy), and Jade (David Alpay), who have all played crucial roles in the unfolding mystery.

As for Eion Bailey’s character, Jim Matthews, the situation remains unclear. Jim met a brutal end in season 3, violently killed by the new villain, “The Man in Yellow,” who gruesomely slit his throat. However, with the introduction of time travel in the series, there’s a possibility that Jim’s story isn’t over yet.

Of course, other characters like Kenny (Ricky He), Victor (Scott McCord), Sara (Avery Konrad), Donna (Elizabeth Saunders), Ethan (Simon Webster) and Ellis (Corteon Moore) are bound to return. Ellis’ wife, Fatima (Pegah Ghafoori), seems to be safe after giving birth to one of the creatures, but she might be in danger again. As for Elgin (Nathan D. Simmons), the poor guy they tortured to learn the whereabouts of Fatima, isn’t in great condition right now. But he’ll probably recover and have some kind of revenge arc.

Shaun Majumder could also return as Father Khatri. He died at the end of season 1, but Boyd has been hallucinating him ever since, even throughout season 3, when he was about to make a wrong decision. He may continue to hallucinate Father Khatri in the next season.

Below is a list of characters who are likely to return in some capacity for “From” season 4:

Harold Perrineau as Boyd Stevens

as Boyd Stevens Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

as Tabitha Matthews Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

as Julie Matthews Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

as Ethan Matthews Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

as Jim Matthews David Alpay as Jade Herrera

as Jade Herrera Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

as Donna Raines Scott McCord as Victor

as Victor Ricky He as Kenny Liu

as Kenny Liu Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

as Kristi Miller Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan

as Fatima Hassan Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens

as Ellis Stevens Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

as Sara Myers Kaelen Ohm as Marielle

as Marielle A.J. Simmons as Randall

as Randall Nathan D. Simmons as Elgin

as Elgin Robert Joy as Henry

as Henry Samantha Brown as Acosta

as Acosta Shaun Majumder as Father Khatri (hallucination)

'From' season 4 plot

(Image credit: Chris Reardon/MGM+)

The final episode of “From” season 3 revealed a lot, yet still left us with plenty of lingering mysteries. The most significant revelation, however, is the true nature of the creatures that terrorize the town each night. Once human, these beings sacrificed their children in exchange for eternal life — though it’s clear that immortality comes at a horrifying cost. Fatima, for instance, was pregnant with Smiley, the creature Boyd killed, showing how these beings can return even after death. This is the chilling price they pay for their twisted version of eternal life.

Then, we were introduced to the Man in Yellow, who appears to be the central villain moving forward — and possibly the mastermind behind the creation of this nightmarish town. He’s responsible for Jim’s death at the end of season 3, clearly intent on stopping anyone from uncovering the town’s dark secrets.

Another major revelation is that Julie is undoubtedly time-traveling. In the episode’s final moments, when she finds her father, her appearance has changed — her hair is shorter, and she’s wearing different clothes. She desperately warns him to run, saying, “This is when it happens.” It’s clear she’s been through multiple timelines, trying to alter the course of events to save her father, but so far, her attempts have been in vain.

(Image credit: Chris Reardon/MGM+)

Given what we've learned, it’s clear that Julie will play a crucial role in navigating different timelines in season 4, likely working to prevent horrific events from unfolding. She may even travel back to the past to uncover the truth behind the parents’ sacrifice of their children and, more importantly, who they made their dark bargain with — likely the Man in Yellow.

Boyd now understands that the creatures can be reborn, and he’s beginning to piece together the eerie connection to the ghostly Kimono Lady who tormented Fatima, hinting that she may hold the key to the creatures' resurrection.

For now, we’ll have to sit with the lingering questions season 3 left us with and patiently wait for an official synopsis for “From” season 4. However, we will likely not see a teaser until mid-2025, so the suspense will continue a little longer.