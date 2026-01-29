<a id="elk-e8947273-6f3e-413b-bc95-651263a9e555"></a><h2 id="welcome-2">Welcome!</h2><figure class="van-image-figure inline-layout" data-bordeaux-image-check id="f2259668-ece7-43ee-926f-c4a8fa43680a"><div class="image-full-width-wrapper"><div class="image-widthsetter" style="max-width:2000px;"><p class="vanilla-image-block" style="padding-top:56.25%;"><img id="KLpFAGYkwB6KjjwMjVjz5Z" name="Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson in Bridgerton season 4" alt="Yerin Ha and Luke Thompson in Bridgerton season 4" src="https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/KLpFAGYkwB6KjjwMjVjz5Z.jpg" mos="" align="middle" fullscreen="" width="2000" height="1125" attribution="" endorsement="" class="inline"></p></div></div><figcaption itemprop="caption description" class=" inline-layout"><span class="credit" itemprop="copyrightHolder">(Image credit: Netflix)</span></figcaption></figure><p id="1a160b0f-b6c2-427a-a0bd-a90e545052f8">Welcome to our &ldquo;Bridgerton&rdquo; season 4 part 1 live blog! Whether you&rsquo;re a longtime fan of the ton or new Netflix&rsquo;s biggest romantic drama, this is your go-to spot for release details, episode reactions when the first part drops, and all the latest updates. Stay tuned, because we&rsquo;ll be updating everything in real time!</p><div id="mid-article-leaderboard" class="ad-unit sm:hidden block" style="height: 100px;"></div>