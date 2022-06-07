For All Mankind season 3 release date and time — when you can watch

For All Mankind season 3 is blasting off! Apple TV Plus drama picks up after another time jump to 1995, when Mars becomes the new front in the Space Race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union — as well as a surprising new competitor. A private entrepreneur wants in on the action, providing shades of Elon Musk.

For All Mankind season 3 start time, schedule For All Mankind season 3 premieres with one episode on Friday, June 10 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus. (opens in new tab)

For All Mankind season 3 continues the epic story that began with a provocative premise: What if the Russians landed on the moon first, before Americans? The space race never ended, and the two Cold War foes only ramped up the competition to colonize the moon ... and beyond.

For All Mankind keeps a breathtaking pace, with season 1 covering the period between 1969 through 1973. Season 2 jumps a decade in time to 1983 and culminates in an explosive finale that puts the people on Earth and on the Moon in danger of complete annihilation.

The ending fast forwards to 1995, when the first astronauts sets foot on the Red Planet. Season 3 will see Americans, Soviets and a private company's tussle over the future of Earth's planetary neighbor and supremacy in the stars. Here's everything you need to know to watch For All Mankind season 3 online.

How to watch For All Mankind season 3 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the premiere of For All Mankind season 3 on Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) this Friday (June 10) at 12 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST / 9 p.m. PT (June 9).

Season 3 consists of 10 episodes, which will drop once per week on Fridays.

Apple TV Plus is available in more than 107 countries around the world.

How to watch For All Mankind season 3 from anywhere on Earth

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions trying to watch For All Mankind season 3. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can access all the services you already pay for, no matter where you are.

For All Mankind season 3 trailer

The For All Mankind season 3 trailer introduces a new competitor in the U.S. vs. Soviet race to get to Mars — a private entrepreneur named Dev Ayesa. He's set on getting to the Red Planet ahead of the government space programs.

The trailer also provides a glimpse of returning characters aged up and several new faces in Mission Control.

For All Mankind season 3 cast

The big ensemble cast of For All Mankind will experience some changes in season 3.

For one, Michael Dorman and Sarah Jones won't be back, since Gordo and Tracy Stevens sacrificed their lives to save the Moon from nuclear destruction.

The other main cast members are returning, though they will be wearing ageing makeup since their characters will be in their 40s or 50s. That includes Joel Kinnaman as Ed Baldwin, Shantel VanSanten as Karen Baldwin, Jodi Balfour as Ellen Wilson, Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison, Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole and Sonya Walger as Molly Cobb.

The younger generation also sticking around includes Coral Peña as Aleida Rosales, Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin and Casey W. Johnson as Danny Stevens. Maybe one of latter two is even the astronaut wearing the boots on the surface of Mars.

New series regular Edi Gathegi joins the cast as Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

For All Mankind season 3 plot and season 2 finale, explained

The season 2 finale of For All Mankind is one of the best episodes of the year so far. It's an action-packed, high-stakes, gut-punch of a finale that kills off two beloved characters and sets up an entirely new story for season 3.

In the finale, the conflict between the Americans and Russians reaches a crisis point, both on Earth and on the moon. At the Jamestown base, the Marines engage the Russian cosmonauts in a gun fight, which leads to the potential meltdown of a nuclear reactor.

To save everyone on the base and to prevent the moon from becoming uninhabitable for thousands of years, Gordo (Michael Dorman) and Tracy (Sarah Jones) must fix the problem. They cover themselves in duct tape and run into the harsh environment of the lunar surface. They're successful, but lose their lives in the process. They die as heroes, in each other's arms.

Meanwhile, in lunar orbit, Ed (Joel Kinnaman) faces off against Sally (Ellen Wroe) over blasting a Russian spacecraft.

In orbit around Earth on Apollo, Danielle (Krys Marshall) goes against orders and docks with the Soyuz. Her handshake with a cosmonaut is broadcast around the globe and inspires President Reagan to make peace with the Russians.

After the emotional funerals of the Stevenses, Margo (Wrenn Schmidt) receives a call from her Soviet counterpart Sergei. But it turns out he's working with intelligence agents to try to turn Margo into an asset for their side!

Then, the camera swoops over to Mars, where a pair of boots crunches on the red soil. It's 1995.

According to Apple TV Plus, season 3 chronicles a time when "the Red Planet becomes the new front in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake."

Characters will "find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion."