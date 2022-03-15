Notre Dame vs Rutgers live stream: How to watch March Madness 2022 online

The Notre Dame vs Rutgers live stream has the Scarlet Knights taking on the Fighting Irish in the First Four in Dayton, Ohio. The winner earns the West Region's 11th seed and will advance to take on Alabama on Friday. The stage is set for this March Madness live stream.

Notre Dame vs Rutgers live stream schedule, channels Notre Dame vs Rutgers live stream is Wednesday, March 16

Time: 9:10 p.m. ET / 6:10 p.m. PT / 2:10 a.m. GMT

Channel: truTV

• Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV and Paramount Plus

• Watch in the U.K. on BT Sport

• Watch in Australia on Kayo Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Notre Dame (22-10) enter this game after drawing a tough matchup in their ACC tournament, where they suffered a 87-80 quarterfinal loss to Virginia Tech, who went on to win the conference title.

Irish freshman guard Blake Wesley is looking to bounce back from a rough outing against the Hokies where he scored just 9 points. Wesley was the teams leading scorer this season averaging 14.6 points-per-game and is projected to be a lottery pick in June's NBA draft.

Rutgers (18-13) is enjoying a rare run in the school's history. They had their ticket stamped to the dance for the second time in as many seasons marking just the second the Scarlets Knights have made the tournament in back-to-back years.

Senior guards Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker have been a big part of both those Rutgers' runs. Last season Harper averaged 14.9 points-per-game to help his team reach the second round of the tournament. This year he lead the Knights with 15.6 points-per-game. Baker is coming off a strong outing where he dropped 23 points in Rutgers' 84-74 loss to Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament.

Notre Dame is a 1-point favorite against Rutgers. The over/under is 132.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Rutgers live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get truTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch Notre Dame vs Rutgers, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.



How to watch Notre Dame vs Rutgers live streams in the US

In the U.S., March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Notre Dame vs Rutgers is on truTV — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

Sling TV nets you three of the four March Madness channels in the $35 per month Sling Blue package. Sling is the live TV service that two of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage staffers used to cut the cord.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Rutgers in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature the games.

Notre Dame vs Rutgers tips off at (epic yawn) 2:10 a.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Rutgers live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN or TSN2 but they will have some NCAA games.

Notre Dame vs Rutgers live stream will NOT be carried by TSN.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.

How to watch Notre Dame vs Rutgers live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. But it's not clear if Notre Dame vs Rutgers will be on Kayo.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If Kayo doesn't have this game, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN.