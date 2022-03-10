How to watch March Madness 2022 live streams online: Schedule, channels and more

We are our way to watch the March Madness live streams, and you can stream this year's NCAA Tournament pretty easily no matter where you are. While some of the best cable TV alternatives are pretty pricy, we've got the right combo to save you cash.

March Madness 2022 schedule, channels Selection Sunday: March 13 @ 6 p.m. ET

National Championship: April 4, 9 p.m. ET

Channels: CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV

• Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV

• Watch in the U.K. on BT Sport

• Watch in Australia on Kayo Sport

While many of the bracket contenders and potential bracket busters are still sorting themselves out, we do know that Gonzaga has locked down its top seed in the west. Its eighth WCC tournament title in nine years clinched its fourth No. 1 March Madness Tournament seed in the last five years, following its 82-69 win over Saint Mary.

Meanwhile, Kansas and Baylor are practically both fighting for the same No. 1 seed. Yes, they could both get No. 1 seeds if Baylor loses to Kansas in the Big 12 title game, but eagle-eyed bracket-watchers know that Arizona, Auburn or Kentucky could change the mathematics.

Here's everything you need to know to watch March Madness online, plus the full schedule and what we know about the brackets so far.

How to watch March Madness live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get CBS or TBS where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch the 2021 March Madness live streams you want, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

How to watch March Madness live streams in the US

In the U.S., the March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

Sling TV nets you three of the four March Madness channels in the $35 per month Sling Blue package. Sling is the live TV service that two of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage staffers used to cut the cord.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch March Madness live streams in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature everything from Selection Sunday to the games.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

How to watch March Madness live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN (TSN2, for example, has an NCAA Bracketology special on Selection Sunday), but we can see it has some NCAA games.

How to watch March Madness live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

March Madness 2022 bracket news

The full 2022 March Madness bracket debuts at its normal time and place, on Selection Sunday. Right now, top expected (with one confirmed) seeds are as follows:

West

Gonzaga (confirmed) Duke

Midwest:

Auburn Kansas

South:

Arizona Purdue

East:

Baylor Kentucky

March Madness 2022 schedule

We're counting down the days until March Madness 2022! Here's the schedule for the whole shebang, and what's up next.

All times below are in Eastern Time:

Selection Sunday:

Sunday, March 13 @ 6 p.m. on CBS

First Four:

Tuesday, March 15 @ 6 p.m. on truTV

Wednesday, March 16 @ 6 p.m. on truTV

First round:

Thursday, March 17 @ 12 p.m. on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV

Friday, March 18 @ 12 p.m. on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV

Second round:

Saturday, March 19 @ 12 p.m. on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV

Sunday, March 20 @ 12 p.m. on CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV

Sweet 16:

Thursday, March 24 @ 7 p.m. on CBS and TBS

Friday, March 25 @ 7 p.m. on CBS and TBS

Elite Eight:

Saturday, March 26 @ 6 p.m. on TBS

Tuesday, March 27 @ 2 p.m. on CBS

Final Four:

Saturday, April 2 @ 6 p.m. on TBS

National Championship: