Need a resolution? Increase your cybersecurity with a VPN from just $1.13/pm

If you're struggling to come up with a New Year's resolution that you'll really stick with, bagging yourself one of the best VPN services is a super simple and affordable way of increasing your personal privacy online.

As we many of us know, websites and ISPs are collecting more and more data about us from our activity, but by using a VPN you can make yourself anonymous and ensure your activity isn't tied back to you. They're by no means a cure-all, but they're an essential first step in taking back the reins of your personal data.

Another super useful feature is the power to access streaming content that might be blocked in your country - for instance, US Netflix shows from the UK, or BBC iPlayer from the US.

Below, we've rounded up some incredible VPN deals from a few of our favorite providers, and starting from just $1.13 a month, they're affordable as well as effective. However, we've got no end dates for these offers to hand, so be aware pricing may change suddenly as we roll into 2022.

1. The cheapest VPN deal today

PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13/mo | Code: TECH15 PureVPN | 5 years | $1.13/mo | Code: TECH15

PureVPN's current deal is, quite simply, ridiculously cheap. By using our exclusive TECH15 code at checkout, you'll knock an extra 15% off the already rock-bottom 5-year plan, bringing it to just $1.13 a month. That's less than $70 all in, making 5 years of PureVPN cheaper than 1 of ExpressVPN. While it's not quite as well-rounded as some, PureVPN is still a capable provider that can unblock US Netflix, iPlayer and Disney+, provides ample protection online, is verified as zero-logging and works on a huge range of devices. So, if you're after the cheapest VPN deal today without too much of a sacrifice, PureVPN is a great choice.

2. The best VPN at a great price

ExpressVPN | 12 months + 3 FREE | $6.67/mo ExpressVPN | 12 months + 3 FREE | $6.67/mo

From on end of the spectrum to another, if you're after the best service we've tested, it has to be ExpressVPN. With a sleek, smooth interface that's consistent across all devices combined with unrivalled streaming unblocking power, its rivals just can't keep up. If you want to expand your streaming options, it'll get you access to US Netflix, as well as UK, Canadian and Australian libraries. You'll also have access to Amazon Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, and a whole load more global streaming services. That's not to say privacy doesn't come first though, and in our ExpressVPN review we found that every feature from the kill switch to DNS leak protection worked a charm – and with rock-solid encryption and 100% in-house servers, it'll keep you safe. The best bit, though, is that ExpressVPN is offering three free months to Tom's Guide readers on the 1-year plan, and to make sure that you like the service, you'll also be covered by a 30-day money back guarantee. At $6.67 a month it's not the very cheapest, but we certainly think it's the best.

3. The fastest VPN deal

NordVPN | 2 years | 72% off | $3.29/mo NordVPN | 2 years | 72% off | $3.29/mo

As quite possibly the most famous VPN of them all, NordVPN is about as close to a household name as cybersecurity software is going to get – and thankfully, it's a quality provider as well. The biggest benefit of Nord is that it delivers incredible connection speeds, topping out at a searing 880Mbps when we tested it on a 1Gbps connection for our NordVPN review. That's faster than any other VPN we tested, and alongside that Nord also offers a bunch of really useful security focused features like Double VPN and Onion over VPN. What's more, NordVPN's current deal sees the monthly price drop to a seriously tempting $3.29 a month on the 2-year plan, which makes it a great compromise between the most expensive services and the very cheapest.

4. The best cheap VPN deal

Surfshark | 2 years +3 months FREE | 82% off | $2.21/mo Surfshark | 2 years +3 months FREE | 82% off | $2.21/mo

While it's not quite as rock-bottom as PureVPN, Surfshark hits a keen balance between value and performance. With very few weaknesses, we rate it as the best cheap VPN available, and a huge bonus is the unlimited simultaneous connections policy – you'll be able use one plan on as many devices as you like. Until the end of the year, Surfshark's added a little festive cheer too, by adding three months extra free on top of its 2-year plan. That drops the price down to an incredible $2.21 a month, making this powerful VPN excellent value for money.

Which of these VPN deals should you go for?

If you're looking to spend as little as possible on a VPN that's reliable (if not spectacular), we'd say go for PureVPN. It's capable, and is verified as zero-logging, so you can browse the web in private.

However, if you want a top-tier service that's still great value, we'd recommend Surfshark. It's great for streaming and staying private, and is an all-round better product than PureVPN. Beyond that, NordVPN is still great value, and is rated at #2 in our best VPN guide.

If you want the very best available, we'd recommend ExpressVPN. It's not quite as cheap as the competition, but it's more than worth the extra cost thanks to its superior usability, unrivalled Netflix unblocking power (you'll be able to watch UK, US, Canadian and Australian content anywhere), great range of servers, and impeccable customer support.