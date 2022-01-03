CES 2022 live blog — all the big announcements as they happen

CES 2022 is underway, bringing with it hundreds of exciting new products from the biggest companies in the world. From 8K TVs and flagship phones to electric cars and wacky robots, there's going to be lots to see.

While last year's CES event was strictly virtual, the show will go ahead physically in 2022, albeit in a smaller form than previous years. And while Tom's Guide has decided not to attend in person, we're still covering every second of the show to bring you all of the big announcements and events as they happen.

CES officially runs from from January 5 to 7, but many of the big press conferences take place tomorrow (January 4) and the media days start today, so expect to see plenty of reveals from this point on. Indeed, Samsung has already got a leap on the pack, revealing its 2022 TV line-up, while Alienware has already shown off its exciting Concept Nyx.

We'll be tracking all of the reveals live here, so keep this page bookmarked for all of the latest CES 2022 news as it happens. And for full details about the CES 2022 schedule, exhibitors and more, head to our CES 2022 hub page.