CES 2022 live blog — all the big announcements as they happen
CES 2022 is underway and we're bringing you all the latest news from the show
Marc McLaren
CES 2022 is underway, bringing with it hundreds of exciting new products from the biggest companies in the world. From 8K TVs and flagship phones to electric cars and wacky robots, there's going to be lots to see.
While last year's CES event was strictly virtual, the show will go ahead physically in 2022, albeit in a smaller form than previous years. And while Tom's Guide has decided not to attend in person, we're still covering every second of the show to bring you all of the big announcements and events as they happen.
CES officially runs from from January 5 to 7, but many of the big press conferences take place tomorrow (January 4) and the media days start today, so expect to see plenty of reveals from this point on. Indeed, Samsung has already got a leap on the pack, revealing its 2022 TV line-up, while Alienware has already shown off its exciting Concept Nyx.
We'll be tracking all of the reveals live here, so keep this page bookmarked for all of the latest CES 2022 news as it happens. And for full details about the CES 2022 schedule, exhibitors and more, head to our CES 2022 hub page.
CES is always equal parts consumer tech you can actually buy soon and futuristic tech that looks amazing but that's not necessarily coming to the market for a while yet.
InWith's smart contact lens falls firmly into the latter camp — although I very much hope it does make its way into my eyes before long. Billed as "potentially the most advanced platform for viewing the coming Metaverse," it will apparently offer “tunable vision” via mobile device and “augmented vision” — which sounds suitably Cyberpunk-esque to excite me.
InWith says it's planning to achieve FDA Breakthrough Clearance this year and to put the lenses on the market soon after, so I'll be watching with interest (through my sadly non-smart contact lenses).
We were fortunate to get a sneak peek at several new products ahead of their CES 2022 reveal, and the Alienware Concept Nyx was one of our favorites.
This is best thought of as a cloud gaming service like Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia or Nvidia GeForce Now — but one that streams locally via a central server in your home.
We were impressed by it in our Alienware Concept Nyx demo, with the Concept Nyx's ability to stream two different games to one TV simultaneously a particular highlight. We'll be interested to see how this one develops over time.
If we had to choose just one highlight from Samsung's 2022 range, it would have to be the first MicroLED TV that could fit in your home.
Admittedly, at 89 inches the new Samsung MicroLED TV is hardly small, but it'll be a lot easier to find space for than last year's 99-inch and 110-inch models, let alone the first 146-inch version of The Wall TV from 2019.
Size-aside, the MicroLED TV promises to be an exciting addition to Samsung's 2022 lineup. It has a million micro-sized LEDs, bringing a 10% wider color offering, and should also have an improved audio performance thanks to Dolby Atmos support and Object Tracking Sound Pro.
Samsung has already been busy, showing off its entire 2022 TV lineup.
There are far too many highlights to list here, but the 2022 range covers everything from new 8K and 4K Neo QLED sets to a new McroLED TV, refreshed versions of The Frame lifestyle TV and updates to the Samsung smart TV platform. Even Samsung's Eco Remote is getting a refresh.
Get all the details in our guide to the Samsung 2022 TV lineup.
Good morning, and welcome to Tom's Guide's CES 2022 live blog!
The show starts in earnest today, with the first of two media days and with plenty of products due to be revealed later.
The two big events on the horizon are the CES 2022 Tech Trends to Watch (4-4.45 p.m. PST) and CES Unveiled (5-8.30 p.m. PST) conferences. The latter, in particular, tends to showcase exciting products from various startups as well as some established brands.
