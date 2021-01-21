Killer gaming laptop deal: Acer Predator Helios is 20% off at Best Buy

If you’ve been on the lookout for a solid deal to snatch up a powerful gaming laptop, we’ve got you covered. Now’s as good a time as any to become the proud owner of an Acer Predator Helios device, and getting $300 knocked off its original price makes this Best Buy deal only sweeter.

Right now, the Acer Predator Helios 300 is on sale for $1,199.99 at Best Buy . That’s $300 off, making this one of the best laptop deals we've seen so far. Considering that this particular model is currently listed on Amazon for $1,259 , this is a great bargain. With free shipping, you can start your Predator gaming journey as early as five days after the order is placed.

Acer Predator Helios 300 w/ RTX 2060: was $1,499 now $1,199 @ Best Buy

The Acer Predator Helios 300 is a perfect choice for those looking to game without resorting to pricier and more powerful configurations. This machine features a 17.3-inch full HD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and RTX 2060 graphics. However, the battery life of less than 3.5 hours leaves something to be desired. It's now $300 off at Best Buy.View Deal

The Predator series has already earned a spot as one of the best gaming laptops available at the moment. The Acer Predator Helios 300 features a 17.3-inch Full HD display, a decent 512GB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, RTX 2060 graphics, and a powerful 10th Gen Intel i7-10750H processor — all the specs you would find in other flagship models on the market, including the Lenovo Y540 and Razer Blade 15 (2019) . With its impressive refresh rate of 144 Hz, this machine will easily run many of our favorite PC games at more than 100 frames per second.

In our Acer Predator Helios 300 review , we were impressed with the powerful gaming hardware and good overall gaming experience. And while the noisy fans are a common downside of most gaming laptops, we couldn’t ignore its less-than-comfortable keyboard (which could be overlooked if you’re looking to use a separate gaming keyboard via USB).

The RGB-friendly aesthetics of the Acer Predator Helios 300 are definitely something that catches your eye when it comes to the machine’s design. This model certainly resembles other laptops from the Predator series, with a black metal chassis with the signature blue logo, compact design and customizable RGB backlit keyboard.