Best Buy just slashed up to $600 off LG and Samsung gaming monitors — here are 9 deals I'd buy right now

If you're an avid gamer then you will know the value of a good monitor. A great screen doesn't just give you better visuals, it can drastically improve your entire gaming experience and performance thanks to reduced input lag and high refresh rates.

In this article I've picked out nine of the best deals on gaming monitors currently available from online giant Best Buy. There's a range of manufacturers here, including ASUS, Samsung and LG.

I've picked out some smaller, entry level screens that come in at just over $100. Then we move to several great mid-priced displays that are packed with features. Finally, we've got a selection of wide screens that typically cost more than $2000, now with some huge savings. Check them out and see how you can upgrade your gaming setup today.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds.