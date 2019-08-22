Killer Deal: Seagate 4TB External Drive Just $69

High capacity external hard drives offer a quick and easy way to free up space on your desktop, PS4 or Xbox. Unfortunately, the more digital real estate you require, the more money you'll have to shell out. Luckily, Amazon is slashing the price of one of the industry's best external hard drives.

For a limited time, you can get the Seagate Expansion 4TB Desktop Hard Drive for $69.99 from Amazon. Normally priced at $89.99, that's $20 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this external hard drive. It also beats Seagate's direct price for the same hard drive by $30. It's one of the best external hard drive deals you can get right now.

Seagate Expansion 4TB HD: was $89.99 now $69.99 @ Amazon

The Seagate Expansion HDD offers 4TB of storage space, USB 3.0 connectivity, and plug and play installation. Now at its lowest price of the year, it's the perfect storage solution for PC, Mac, PS4, and Xbox One fans.

This Seagate Expansion offers 4TB of storage space, which is plenty of room for even the biggest game files. It's also plug-and-play ready, so you can just connect it to your Windows PC and start copying files. If you have a Mac computer, PS4 or Xbox, you easily reformat it to accommodate those devices.

Amazon's End of Summer Sale won't last long, so get this massive hard drive on sale while you can.