Best External Hard Drive Deals in July 2019

Want to expand your digital storage real estate? Luckily, external storage drives are now cheaper than they used to be. So if you're bargain shopping for a reliable external hard drive, you've come to the right place.

With back-to-schools sales and mid-year clearance sales are upon us, now's a great time to score a portable drive for the cheap. We're seeing some of the best external hard drive deals this month.

Retailers are offering solid deals on external desktop drives for both PC and Mac, hard drives for Xbox and PS4 gaming, as well as fast, portable SSDs for laptops, tablets, and phones.



Amazon for instance, has the LaCie Rugged Thunderbolt USB 3.0 4TB Drive on sale for $265. Traditionally, this mobile drive is priced at $379.99, so that's $115 off.

It features a capacity of 4TB, Thunderbolt and USB 3.0 read/write speeds up to 240 MB/s. The ideal accessory for laptops, phones and tablets, it's shock-dust-and-water resistant for heavy everyday use and handling.

We're rounding up the best external hard drive deals you can get right now.

Western Digital Elements 8TB: was $179.99 now $139.99

From high-res photos to 4K video files to massive game downloads, you'll benefit from the extra wiggle room the WD Elements drive has to offer. Grab one now for its lowest price ever!

LaCie Rugged RAID Thunderbolt 4TB: was $380 now $265 @ Amazon

Mobile users who demand the best in speed and performance can benefit from the LaCie Rugged RAID. It's the perfect accessory for desktops, laptops, phones, and tablets. For a limited time, snag one for $115 below retail. View Deal

SanDisk Extreme SSD 1TB: was $350 now $159.99 @ Amazon

Rugged, water-and-dust-resistant, the SanDisk 1TB Extreme Portable SSD is built for daily use. Ideal for moving hi-res photos and videos around, it delivers high transfer speeds of up to 550MB/s. For a limited time, it's $190 off. View Deal

Some noteworthy deals include: