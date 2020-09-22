Huge mattress sale takes $175 off at Brentwood Home

Looking for an environmentally friendly mattress that won't leave you broke? You won't want to miss the latest mattress sales happening at Brentwood Home, a manufacturer that specializes in non-toxic, organic mattresses.

For a limited time, Brentwood Home is taking $175 off its organic mattresses via coupon code "WAVES175". The sale includes its Crystal Cove, Oceano, and Cedar line of mattresses. After discount, you can get the brand's best-selling Crystal Cove Mattress for just $724. Need a new bed for your doggo? Use coupon code "PETBED20" to take 20% off all Brentwood Home pet beds. After discount, prices start at $76 ($19 off).

Brentwood Home mattresses: was $899 now from $724 @ Brentwood Home

Brentwood Home is taking $175 off select mattresses via coupon code "WAVES175". The sale includes its Crystal Cove, Oceano, and Cedar line of mattresses. After discount, prices start at $724.View Deal

Picking the best mattress for your budget and sleeping style is tricky, but the Brentwood Home Crystal Cove mattress offers a gentle-soft feel that's perfect for all types of sleepers. The dual-sided hybrid mattress features a 5-zone coil support system and it's specifically designed to promote therapeutic recovery and deep sleep. It's also free of wool, which makes it a vegan mattress.

All mattress purchases come with free shipping, a 1-year home trial, and a 25-year warranty. Keep in mind that Black Friday mattress sales are just around the corner, but if you can't wait till then, these deals shouldn't be overlooked.

The sales are valid through October 20 at 2:59am ET.