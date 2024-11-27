Naturepedic Black Friday sale 2024: Save up to $1,159 on top-rated organic mattresses

This year's Naturepedic Black Friday sale is now live, with savings on organic mattresses for the whole family as well as other sleep essentials. Right now, use code BLACKFRIDAY for 20% off sitewide at Naturepedic. Prices start at $1,399 for the entry-level Naturepedic Serenade Organic Hybrid Mattress after discount. You'll also get two free pillows with your mattress purchase, no coupon necessary.

Naturepedic makes some of the best mattresses for shoppers seeking healthier sleep products crafted from natural and certified organic materials. Aside from being ethically manufactured, Naturepedic's mattresses offer a range of comfort options, so whether you're after a firm mattress for optimum support or a softer surface to sink into, you'll find it here.

They're also expensive mattresses, and Naturepedic promo codes don't come around often. However, we're not surprised to see the brand participate in this year's Black Friday mattress deals, as it usually rolls out its biggest savings around this time. Take a look at our recommendations from the Naturepedic Black Friday sale below...

Naturepedic Black Friday mattress sale: Top 5 deals

1. Naturepedic Serenade Organic Hybrid mattress: was from $1,399 now from $1,119.20 with code BLACKFRIDAY at Naturepedic

Naturepedic's entry-level mattress might be a no-frills affair in its catalog, but compared to many other mattresses, this is a premium pick. Made from premium organic latex, the mattress features 8" glueless encased coils free from polyurethane foam or memory foam. Now you can get a queen-size Serenade mattress for only $1,599.20 (was $1,999) after 20% off for Black Friday. Make sure you're satisfied with your purchase with a 100-night trial and rest easy with a 25-year warranty and free returns.

2. Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top mattress: was from $1,699 now from $1,359.20 with code BLACKFRIDAY at Naturepedic

This plush pillow top mattress combines a plethora of organic materials including organic cotton, wool, and latex. Feel the support of encased support coils and an extra layer of high-density micro coils for more breathability. During its Black Friday sale, a queen-size drops to $2,239.20, (was $2,799), which is a good deal for this hotel-quality luxury mattress. You'll also get some great benefits including free shipping and returns, a 100-night trial, and a 25-year limited warranty.

3. Naturepedic EOS Classic Organic mattress: was from $2,199 now from $1,759.20 with code BLACKFRIDAY at Naturepedic

Even in the diverse world of mattresses, the EOS Classic is something of a novelty, being a completely customizable mattress. As well as being made with natural materials, you can swap layers within the mattress as many times as you want within the first 100 days at no charge. You can even customize the left and right sides independently, meaning you can find the perfect balance for you and your partner. After coupon, you bring home a queen EOS mattress for $2,799.20 (was $3,499). You'll also get a 100-night trial, 25-year warranty, and free returns.

4. Naturepedic EOS Organic Pillow Top mattress: was from $3,099 now from $2,479.20 with code BLACKFRIDAY at Naturepedic

Comprising seven layers, the pillow-top version of Naturepedic's customizable mattress adds a 3" organic latex comfort layer and an attached organic cotton pillow-top encasement. These can be swapped out as many times as you like in the first 100 days, and the left and right sides are independently customizable. If you want a more premium sleep experience, you can currently get a queen-size mattress for $3,839.20 (was $4,799) during its Black Friday sale, a 20% saving.

5. Naturepedic EOS Trilux Latex mattress: was from $3,999 now from $2,079.20 with code BLACKFRIDAY at Naturepedic

If you're looking for a premium customizable mattress, this organic latex bed is for you. Although it's got a steep price — a queen goes for $3,199 after 20% off — you'll feel the difference when sleeping on this mattress. Three lavish latex layers offer deep comfort from the moment you lay down. The mattress is completed by a soft quilted top, a thin layer of organic cotton batting, and an organic cotton encasement. You'll get all the same benefits of the rest of the range, including a 100-night trial, a 25-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.

Naturepedic Black Friday mattress sale 2024: Expert analysis

Naturepedic isn't the most generous with its sales, but the brand is an active participant in Black Friday mattress deals. This year is no different, as it's kicked off its Black Friday sale several days ahead of the big event.

In 2022 and 2023, Naturepedic offered the same reduction as what is currently available: 20% off everything sitewide. Once again, free pillows are thrown in as part of the deal when you purchase a mattress. This is as good as it's going to get.

Which Naturepedic mattress should you choose?

Naturepedic makes eight mattresses, split into three categories: the Traditional line, which is recommended for all sleepers; the EOS line, which is customizable; and the Halcyon line, which is the brand's most luxe line and only available in stores (we're focusing exclusively on the mattresses available online).

Of course, which Naturepedic mattress you go for will often be determined by what you can afford. None of Naturepedic's mattresses come cheap, but we view them as a worthy investment if you find one that is tailored to your needs and preferences. It's worth noting too that all of Naturepedic's mattresses are hybrids, apart from the EOS Trilux, which is fully latex.

(Image credit: Future, Jonathan Knoder)

The first thing to consider is the type of feel you prefer. Do you like a firm or soft mattress? If you answered firm, then you'll want to look at the EOS Classic or the EOS Trilux. Those who want to sink into a soft and cozy mattress should check out the EOS Pillow Top and Concerto Pillow Top, both of which have a plush feel.

If you have very specific needs, then why not go for one of the customizable EOS models, which you can build to your specific preferences? This is also great for couples who can't decide on a feel that they both love, as you can customize each side of the mattress independently.

Naturepedic makes mattresses for children and babies, too. The kids' lineup consists of the 2-in-1 flippable mattress and the Verse organic hybrid mattress. There's also the 10" Chorus hybrid, which is considered an entry-level adult mattress. The Naturepedic crib mattresses include the Classic, Breathable, and Breathable Ultra.

A guide to Naturepedic organic mattresses

(Image credit: Naturepedic)

1. Naturepedic Serenade Organic Hybrid mattress Naturepedic's entry-level mattress – now 20% off all sizes Best for: All sleepers | Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 11" | Materials: Organic latex, organic cotton, organic wool, coils | Comfort: Plush, Cushion-firm, Firm | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 25 years | MSRP: $1,399 - $2,799 $1,399 at Naturepedic (Twin) $1,599 at Naturepedic (Twin XL) Check Amazon Made from natural materials Pressure-point relief Cool and breathable Slight material odour

The Serenade is Naturepedic's flagship organic hybrid mattress, offering a smooth and comfortable feel with all-natural materials. The mattress contains 8" glueless encased coils, offering balanced support without toxic adhesives, under a comfortable organic latex layer.

The organic latex is great for relieving pressure points, soothing aches and pains as the upper layer contours to the body. It comes in three comfort levels: plush, cushion-firm, and firm. Customers have reported that the firm version is indeed very firm, so if you usually sleep on a firm mattress, you may want to consider the cushion-firm option.

For eco-friendly shoppers, this mattress is an excellent option, made with 100% GOTS-approved latex and organic cotton and wool. The mattress contains no flame retardants, offering a healthier sleep.

(Image credit: Naturepedic)

2. Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top mattress Naturepedic's most affordable plush mattress, now 20% off Best for: Side and back sleepers | Sizes: Twin to Cal King | Depth: 13" | Materials: Organic latex, organic cotton, organic wool, coils | Comfort: Plush | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty : 25 years | MSRP: $1,699 - $3,599 Naturepedic Serenade Organic Hybrid $1,699 at Naturepedic (Twin) $1,999 at Naturepedic (Twin XL) Check Amazon Comfortable plush feel Cool and breathable Made from natural materials Not as supportive as other mattresses we've tried

The Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top mattress is for those who prefer a more comfortable, sink-in sleep surface. Its plush pillow-top cover eschews memory foam for natural latex, wool, and cotton, providing superior comfort without damaging the environment.

Standing at 13", this is taller than the entry-level Naturepedic Serenade. As we note in our Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top mattress review, it's plush but not at the expense of proper alignment for side and back sleeping. (Our mattress tester rated it a 5 out of 10 on the firmness scale.) Your body won't leave an imprint in the Concerto; instead, the mattress will respond quickly, snapping back into form when you get up.

We also found that the Concerto had great heat dissipation, edge support, and motion-transfer stoppage, making it great for couples that sleep hot. The wool batting wicks moisture, helping with temperature regulation and keeping sleepers cool and comfortable. Ultimately, this is a great organic mattress option for those who prefer a softer feel.

(Image credit: Naturepedic)

3. Naturepedic EOS Classic Organic mattress Save up to $860 on this customizable mattress for Black Friday Best for: All sleepers | Sizes: Twin to Cal king | Depth: 12" | Materials: Organic latex, organic cotton, organic wool, coils | Comfort: Plush to extra firm | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 25 years | MSRP: $2,199 - $4,299 $2,199 at Naturepedic (Twin) $2,499 at Naturepedic (Twin XL) Check Amazon Five interchangeable layers Made with natural materials Free changes in 100 days High price point

For those who tend to be indecisive, this customizable Naturepedic EOS Classic mattress is a fantastic option, allowing you the ability to tailor it to your exact preferences. You can swap layers for free as many times as you need to within the first 100 days of purchase, allowing you to build the perfect mattress for you.

Both sides can be customized independently, meaning you can build a mattress that works for both you and your partner, regardless of preferences. You can choose from a range of firmness options including plush, medium, cushion-firm, firm, and extra-firm.

This freedom doesn't come cheap, with a queen-size mattress setting you back $3,499 (currently $2,799.20 in the Black Friday sale). It's a premium price tag, but if you and/or your partner have specific tastes, you'll find the expense worth it.

(Image credit: Naturepedic)

4. Naturepedic EOS Organic Pillow Top mattress Save up to $1,159 on this customizable soft mattress for Black Friday Best for: Sleepers with a preference for soft beds | Sizes: Twin - Cal King | Depth: 15" | Materials: Organic latex, organic cotton, organic wool, coils | Comfort: Plush - extra firm | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 25 years | MSRP: $3,099 - $5,799 $3,099 at Naturepedic (Twin) $3,399 at Naturepedic (Twin XL) Check Amazon Fully customizable Made with natural materials Free changes within first 100 days High price point

For sleepers who like that sink-in feeling, the EOS Organic Pillow Top adds even more comfort to its customizable mattress. It has all the features of the EOS Classic plus a 6" pillow-top compartment for added softness.

Like the EOS Classic, this mattress can be split down the middle in the queen, king, and California king sizes, allowing you to get the perfect feel for both sleepers. With the current 20% discount for Black Friday, you can get this luxury mattress for $3,839.20 (was $4,799).

You'll benefit from a 100-night trial, in which time you can swap out any parts of the mattress, a 25-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.

(Image credit: Naturepedic)

5. Naturepedic EOS Trilux Latex mattress Naturepedic's luxury latex mattress is up to $1,000 off Best for: All sleep styles, pressure relief | Sizes: Twin to Cal king | Depth: 10" | Material: Organic latex, organic cotton, organic wool | Comfort: Plush to extra firm | Trial: 100 nights | Warranty: 25 years | MSRP: $2,599 - $4,999 $2,599 at Naturepedic (Twin) $2,899 at Naturepedic (Twin XL) Check Amazon Fully customizable Made from organic latex Free changes in the first 100 days High price point

This luxury mattress ditches the coils in favor of an all-latex composition. The three layers of latex provide a lavish sleep experience, that's immediately noticeable. A soft quilt layer sits on top of a thin layer of organic cotton batting, and an organic cotton base layer.

As with the other EOS mattresses, you'll be able to customize the left and right sides independently and swap out any parts you don't like within the first 100 days. You'll also get all the standard Naturepedic benefits: a 100-night trial, a 25-year warranty, and free shipping and returns.

If you want the most premium customizable mattress Naturepedic offers, this is the one for you.

How much is a Naturepedic mattress?

The MSRP of Naturepedic's mattresses have remained steady for the past few years, as has the sale price, which remains at 20% off across the online range. Around major sales like Black Friday, Naturepedic has offered some freebies with a mattress purchase, such as free pillows.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Mattress model MSRP Sale price (November 2024) Naturepedic Serenade Organic Hybrid $1,399 $1,199.20 Naturepedic Concerto Pillow Top $1,699 $1,359.20 Naturepedic EOS Classic $2,199 $1,759.20 Naturepedic EOS Pillow top $3,099 $2,479.20 Naturepedic EOS Trilux $2,599 $2,079.20

Naturepedic mattress sales FAQ

How to spot the best Naturepedic mattress deals

Unlike some other mattress brands, Naturepedic's prices have remained pretty much the same over the last few years, with the MSRPs remaining the same and a steady 20% discount holding strong since Black Friday 2022. Around major sales periods, Naturepedic has thrown in free pillows with every mattress purchase, so if you can wait, you might get some extras to sweeten the deal.

The benefits included are a 100-night trial, a 25-year warranty, and free shipping and returns. While the trial is meager for the price you pay, the warranty is quite generous. For Naturepedic's customizable mattresses, you can swap layers as often as you'd like within the 100-night grace period.

Do I need a Naturepedic mattress promo code?

You'll often need a Naturepedic promo code to avail of savings — it'll be on the sale banner or the front page. For freebies like pillows, however, those are usually added to your cart automatically with any mattress purchase.

Are Naturepedic mattresses worth it?

Naturepedic makes some of the best organic mattresses, so if healthier, more natural sleep is important to you, then, yes, it's worth it. Naturepedic's mattresses are on the higher end of the price scale, but that's because they are meticulously crafted with only natural materials, ensuring you're free of any toxic or undesirable chemicals that may appear in other popular mattress brands.

Can you return a Naturepedic mattress?

Yes. Naturepedic offers a 100-night trial on all of its mattresses, meaning that if for any reason you're not getting on with it, you can send it back for a full refund. This doesn't match luxury brands like Saatva or DreamCloud, which offer 365-night trials, but should still be long enough to know if the mattress is for you or not.

Naturepedic also includes a 25-year warranty, which is among the longest terms we've seen. After the 10th year of coverage, repairs and replacements will be prorated on a 60/4 percentage basis, meaning the credit will decrease by 4% each year for the duration of the warranty.

When is the best time to buy a Naturepedic mattress?

Naturepedic's pricing has held steady for the last couple years, with the brand offering a 20% discount on all of their online products around major holidays. The brand sometimes includes free pillows with purchase, but otherwise, don't expect anything beyond the norm.