How to watch An Audience With Adele online from anywhere on Earth

You may have wanted to watch An Audience With Adele online, but have had no way to. The special, which debuted on ITV in the U.K. on Sunday, Nov. 21, mixed live performances of the singer's latest and greatest chart-topping songs with a bit of crowd work. And it's completely free to watch (for those in the U.K., that is).

But worry not, if you missed it or are international. An Audience With Adele, just like her music, is universal. So here's how to be wowed by Adele's voice and sense of humor right now.

An Audience With Adele details Release date: 7:25 p.m. GMT / 2:25 p.m. ET / 11:25 a.m. PT on Sunday, November 21

Streaming free (UK): ITV (and ITV Hub online)

Watch anywhere: ExpressVPN is 100% risk-free

In An Audience with Adele, the singer and song-writer was filmed performing for a live audience at the London Palladium. She arrived owning her own spotlight, as her single "Easy On Me" had broken the one-week streaming record in the U.K., with 24 million listens in the first week (previously, Ariana Grande's "7 Rings" had owned the title at 16.9 million plays.

Adele's even changed Spotify forever, pushing the streaming service to remove the Shuffle Album button, so people would be encouraged to listen to albums in the official track order.

Adele's audience includes everyone from family and friends to one of her former teachers, who sent her into tears on stage. We've even got a cavalcade of celebrities appearing, including actors Dame Emma Thompson, Idris Elba, Samuel L. Jackson and Emma Watson.

The songs performed in the special stretch across her discography, including the recent "Hometown Glory" and "Hello."

Here's everything to know about watching An Audience with Adele online right now.

How to watch the An Audience with Adele for free

An Audience with Adele is available to watch for free in the U.K. The show aired on ITV2 and is streaming now on the ITV Hub. You will, however, also need a valid U.K. TV license to watch.

And even if you live or are staying somewhere else, you can watch from anywhere. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services; these let you tune in to U.K. channels from outside of the country, allowing you to watch at no extra charge, wherever you are.

How to watch An Audience with Adele from anywhere

Just because you're not in the U.K. with access to ITV doesn't mean you can't stream An Audience with Adele right now. A VPN, or virtual private network, makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the country you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, even when you're travelling or don't live in the service's "home" country to begin with.

We've tested plenty of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.