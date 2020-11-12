How to transfer your PS4 saves to PS5

One of the best things about the PS5 is that it works with nearly every PS4 game, allowing you to seamlessly bring most of your last-gen game collection with you both digitally and via disc. However, you will have to take a moment to transfer your saves over if you want to immediately pick up where you left off in your favorite PS4 titles.

Fortunately, there are two easy ways to transfer PS4 save data to PS5. Sony’s newest console once again supports PlayStation Plus cloud saves, or you can simply do things the old school way with a USB drive.

Once you follow these steps, you can enjoy your PS4 games with enhanced framerates, load times and fidelity while keeping your progress from your previous console. Here’s how to transfer PS4 saves to PS5 so you can get back to your old games as quickly as possible.

How to get your PS4 saves ready for PS5

In order to bring your PS4 saves to your PS5, you’ll need to either have them stored in the cloud or copied to a USB stick. If you want to use cloud storage, you’ll need to be subscribed to PlayStation Plus, Sony’s online gaming service that costs $10 per month or $60 per year. You won’t have to pay extra for USB transfers.

1. On your PS4, select Settings from the top row of icons on the home screen.

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Select “Application Saved Data Management.”

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Select “Saved Data in System Storage” to transfer any saves you want to bring to PS5.

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Choose either “Upload to Online Storage” or “Copy to USB Storage Device.”

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Select the game data you want to transfer to the cloud or your USB drive.

(Image credit: Sony)

If you're using cloud saves, we recommend you turn on Auto Upload so you can get to your online saves even quicker. To do this, select Settings > Application Data Management > Auto-Upload and select Enable Automatic Uploads.

How to transfer PS4 saves to PS5

Once your saves are in the cloud or on a USB drive, getting them over to PS5 is easy. Here's what to do.

1. On your PS5, select the Settings icon at the top-right of the home screen.

(Image credit: Sony)

2. Select “Saved Data and Game/App Settings.”

(Image credit: Sony)

3. Select Saved Data (PS4) .

(Image credit: Sony)

4. Select “Cloud Storage” if your saves are in the cloud, or “USB Drive” if you’re using a USB Drive.

(Image credit: Sony)

5. Select all of the save data you want to Copy, and hit Copy.

(Image credit: Sony)

Once you follow these steps, you'll be able to pick up right where you left off in games like Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II and any of your other favorite PS4 games. Have fun!